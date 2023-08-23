Lindsey Stirling 2023 Christmas Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues and more

Electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is set to perform across the United States with the Snow Waltz 2023 Tour. The tour is inspired by her 2022 holiday album Snow Waltz, with destinations having more than 20 cities. The tour will bring a mix of classical holiday music and performances.

Interested fans have various options to get their tickets. The Citi Cardmember Presale starts on August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time for Citi credit card or Citibank Debit Mastercard holders. There is also an artist presale on the same day at 12:00 p.m. local time. Fans can sign up on Lindsey Stirling's official website to receive more information about this presale.

There are also VIP packages that offer exclusive merchandise and meet-and-greet opportunities. It will be available to buy on August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The tickets will be available for the general public beginning on August 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time on the Ticketmaster website. Tickets will also be available on StubHub, where orders are fully guaranteed via its FanProtect program.

Lindsey Stirling 2023 Christmas Tour: Dates and venues

Snow Waltz 2023 Tour will begin on November 16 in Stateline, Nevada, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The tour will head to various cities, including Fresno, El Paso, Grand Rapids, and Buffalo. The final Tour performance in 2023 is scheduled for New Year's Eve at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre.

Here are the dates and venues for the Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour.

August 21 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 22 Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

August 23 Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater

August 25 Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

August 26 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 28 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

September 01 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 02 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

November 16 Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

November 17 Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

November 18 Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

November 20, Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

November 21 Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

November 22 Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

November 24 Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center for the Performing Arts – Reynolds Hall

November 25 Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage

November 27 El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 28 Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

November 30, Colorado Springs, CO – The Broadmoor World Arena

December 1 Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

December 2 Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

December 4 Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

December 5 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

December 7 Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

December 8 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

December 9 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

December 11 Reading, PA – The Santander Arena

December 12 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

December 13 Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

December 14 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

December 15 Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars Atlantic City

December 31 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

More on Lindsey Stirling's 2023 Christmas Tour

Lindsey Stirling is renowned for her inventive and traditional style, which makes her upcoming performances highly anticipated for Christmas music. Lindsey Stirling mentioned in the press release that she always loves touring, but touring at Christmas is her absolute favorite. The artist thinks this year's Christmas show will be "the best one yet."

Meanwhile, the artist is recognized for her talent and also for philanthropy. She is set to donate $1 per ticket sold for Lindsey Stirling's Upside Fund charity. The charity has contributed to relieving more than $5 million in medical debt.

Lindsey Stirling has also hinted at European tour dates that she could confirm soon. Stay tuned to know about more performances by the artist.

