Logan’s Roadhouse’s new meal deal offers a three-course dining experience at just $11.99: All you need to know

Logan’s Roadhouse has launched a three-course dining experience called the Real Deal Meal, starting at $11.99. Available nationwide in the U.S. (excluding North Carolina, South Carolina, and California), the deal includes a garden or Caesar salad, entrée, side, soft drink or tea, and bottomless made-from-scratch rolls. The offer targets budget-conscious diners amid rising fast-food prices, positioning Logan’s as an affordable full-service alternative.

The three-course meal arrives after the National Restaurant Association reported a 3.5% price increase at fast-food chains and a 3.7% rise at full-service restaurants over the past year.

A LendingTree survey found that 78% of consumers are cutting back on dining out, making value a key factor. Logan’s aims to address this with its sit-down three-course meal priced below many fast-food combos.

What’s included in the three-course meal

From salad to steak: How Logan’s Real Deal Meal works (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse)

The Real Deal Meal offers:

Starter: Choice of garden or Caesar salad. Entrée: Options range from $11.99 (Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich) to $16.99 (6 oz. Center-Cut Top Sirloin). Side: Fries, mashed potatoes, or seasonal vegetables. Drink: Soft drink, tea, or upgrades like beer or Roadhouse Tea. Bottomless rolls: Logan’s signature yeast rolls.

Entrées also include Wood Grilled Chicken ($14.99) and Beer−Battered Fish($16.99). Guests can add onion rings for $4 or upgrade drinks for $3–$4 extra.

The Real Deal Meal is available at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide, except in North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. The promotion has no expiration date but is labeled “limited-time,” suggesting it may rotate with seasonal offers.

Pricing and customization

The Real Deal Meal includes a variety of options (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse).

The three-course meal tiers are:

$11.99 : Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich or Original Roadies (burger).

: Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich or Original Roadies (burger). $12.99 : All-American Cheeseburger.

: All-American Cheeseburger. $14.99 : Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders or Wood-Grilled Chicken.

: Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders or Wood-Grilled Chicken. $16.99: 6 oz. Sirloin or Beer-Battered Fish.

Shawn Van Winkle, Logan's Roadhouse's Senior Director of Marketing, stated in a press release on March 25, 2025:

“People deserve a satisfying meal without compromising quality or experience. The Real Deal Meal offers more than just affordability — it’s about bringing people together over a full, made-from-scratch meal that feels like home, not a drive-thru.”

The deal is dine-in only and excludes alcohol beyond beer upgrades.

How it compares to fast-food prices

With fast-food combos now exceeding $15 at chains like McDonald’s and Chick−fil−A, Logan’s three−course meal undercuts drive−thru costs while offering table service. For example, a $11.99 meal includes a salad, entrée, side, drink, and unlimited bread—a contrast to limited-service portions and ambiance.

Wednesday Steak Break promotion

Wednesday Steak Break offers sirloin, 2 sides, and a drink (Image via Logan’s Roadhouse)

In addition to the three-course deal, Logan’s offers a Wednesday Steak Break: a 6 oz. Mesquite-grilled sirloin, two sides, and a drink for $12.99 weekly. This complements the Real Deal Meal, providing another budget-friendly option for steak lovers.

Why Logan’s is focusing on affordability

Rising dining costs have pushed consumers to prioritize value. Logan’s combines its full-service model with competitive pricing to attract families and groups seeking sit-down meals without premium costs. The three-course structure also aligns with trends toward hearty, customizable dining experiences.

Logan’s Roadhouse’s three-course Real Deal Meal offers a budget-friendly alternative to fast food, available daily starting at $11.99. With options ranging from burgers to steaks, the deal emphasizes quality and quantity amid rising restaurant prices.

For locations and details, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or check their social media channels.

