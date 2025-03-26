  • home icon
Logan's Roadhouse's new meal deal offers a three-course dining experience at just $11.99: All you need to know

By Anila Ghufran
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:37 GMT
Steakhouse value: Three courses for less than a drive-thru (Image via Logan's Roadhouse)
Steakhouse value: Three courses for less than a drive-thru (Image via Logan’s Roadhouse)

Logan’s Roadhouse has launched a three-course dining experience called the Real Deal Meal, starting at $11.99. Available nationwide in the U.S. (excluding North Carolina, South Carolina, and California), the deal includes a garden or Caesar salad, entrée, side, soft drink or tea, and bottomless made-from-scratch rolls. The offer targets budget-conscious diners amid rising fast-food prices, positioning Logan’s as an affordable full-service alternative.

The three-course meal arrives after the National Restaurant Association reported a 3.5% price increase at fast-food chains and a 3.7% rise at full-service restaurants over the past year.

A LendingTree survey found that 78% of consumers are cutting back on dining out, making value a key factor. Logan’s aims to address this with its sit-down three-course meal priced below many fast-food combos.

What’s included in the three-course meal

From salad to steak: How Logan&rsquo;s Real Deal Meal works (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse)
From salad to steak: How Logan's Real Deal Meal works (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse)

The Real Deal Meal offers:

  1. Starter: Choice of garden or Caesar salad.
  2. Entrée: Options range from $11.99 (Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich) to $16.99 (6 oz. Center-Cut Top Sirloin).
  3. Side: Fries, mashed potatoes, or seasonal vegetables.
  4. Drink: Soft drink, tea, or upgrades like beer or Roadhouse Tea.
  5. Bottomless rolls: Logan’s signature yeast rolls.

Entrées also include Wood Grilled Chicken ($14.99) and Beer−Battered Fish($16.99). Guests can add onion rings for $4 or upgrade drinks for $3–$4 extra.

The Real Deal Meal is available at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide, except in North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. The promotion has no expiration date but is labeled “limited-time,” suggesting it may rotate with seasonal offers.

Pricing and customization

The Real Deal Meal includes a variety of options (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse).
The Real Deal Meal includes a variety of options (Image via Instagram/@logansroadhouse).

The three-course meal tiers are:

  • $11.99: Peppercorn Bacon Chicken Sandwich or Original Roadies (burger).
  • $12.99: All-American Cheeseburger.
  • $14.99: Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders or Wood-Grilled Chicken.
  • $16.99: 6 oz. Sirloin or Beer-Battered Fish.

Shawn Van Winkle, Logan's Roadhouse's Senior Director of Marketing, stated in a press release on March 25, 2025:

“People deserve a satisfying meal without compromising quality or experience. The Real Deal Meal offers more than just affordability — it’s about bringing people together over a full, made-from-scratch meal that feels like home, not a drive-thru.”
The deal is dine-in only and excludes alcohol beyond beer upgrades.

How it compares to fast-food prices

With fast-food combos now exceeding $15 at chains like McDonald’s and Chick−fil−A, Logan’s three−course meal undercuts drive−thru costs while offering table service. For example, a $11.99 meal includes a salad, entrée, side, drink, and unlimited bread—a contrast to limited-service portions and ambiance.

Wednesday Steak Break promotion

Wednesday Steak Break offers sirloin, 2 sides, and a drink (Image via Logan&rsquo;s Roadhouse)
Wednesday Steak Break offers sirloin, 2 sides, and a drink (Image via Logan's Roadhouse)

In addition to the three-course deal, Logan’s offers a Wednesday Steak Break: a 6 oz. Mesquite-grilled sirloin, two sides, and a drink for $12.99 weekly. This complements the Real Deal Meal, providing another budget-friendly option for steak lovers.

Why Logan’s is focusing on affordability

Rising dining costs have pushed consumers to prioritize value. Logan’s combines its full-service model with competitive pricing to attract families and groups seeking sit-down meals without premium costs. The three-course structure also aligns with trends toward hearty, customizable dining experiences.

Logan’s Roadhouse’s three-course Real Deal Meal offers a budget-friendly alternative to fast food, available daily starting at $11.99. With options ranging from burgers to steaks, the deal emphasizes quality and quantity amid rising restaurant prices.

For locations and details, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or check their social media channels.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
