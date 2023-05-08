Love Again cast list and characters explored

Love Again is an upcoming romantic comedy that was originally a 2016 German-language film called SMS für Dich. This movie was based on a book from 2009 of the same name, by Sofie Cramer. The movie will be released on May 12, 2023, in English as a remake, with a new title, Love Again. Celine Dion, who plays herself in the film, officially announced the new title on November 2, 2022, on her Instagram account.

The movie is about Mira Ray, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is mourning the loss of her fiancé. She keeps sending texts to his phone number even two years after his death, but she doesn't know that the number has been reassigned to Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan. The story follows the two as they find love in unexpected circumstances.

James C. Strouse, known for The Incredible Jessica James, has directed and written the film. The producing team includes Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein.

The first official trailer was released on February 14, 2023, and revealed that Nick Jonas, Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, will also make an appearance in the film. Fans can also expect a new song by Dion in the film.

The movie is poised to be a beautiful and charming romantic comedy that explores the concept of fate and unexpected love.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan lead the cast of the rom-com Love Again

1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray

Ray, a children’s book writer, is still in the healing process two years after her fiancé's death. Chopra Jonas has had roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood movies and TV shows like Baywatch, The White Tiger, The Matrix Resurrections, and Citadel.

2) Sam Heughan plays Rob Burn

Rob Burns is a journalist who is struggling with his work after a difficult breakup. Despite this, Rob remains optimistic and hopeful, even when he falls for someone who doesn't know him.

Heughan is known for his role in Outlander as Jamie Fraser, where he impressed fans by portraying the character's mannerisms from the source material. He has also appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bloodshot.

3) Celine Dion

Celine Dion plays a fictionalized version of herself in Love Again, who becomes a matchmaker for Rob after he initially meets her to profile her for an article.

Dion has appeared in several TV shows and movies, such as Muppets Most Wanted and on the sitcom The Nanny. She has contributed to several film soundtracks as well, and her iconic song My Heart Will Go On from Titanic won an Oscar. Dion also recorded Ashes, the opening song to the superhero comedy Deadpool 2.

4) Sofia Barclay plays Suzie Roy

Suzie is a friend of Mira’s who encourages her to resume dating other people. Compared to Mira, she has a more enthusiastic and cheerful personality.

Prior to joining the cast of Love Again, Barclay appeared in Ted Lasso as Dr. O’Sullivan. Barclay also played the influencer and magazine editor Zarina in the British sitcom We Are Lady Parts.

Sofia Barclay in Love Again. (Image via IMDB).

5) Russell Tovey plays Billy

Billy is Rob’s close friend and fellow journalist, who advises him to not indulge in a relationship with Mira, suspecting her to be a stalker.

Tovey is well-known for his role as George Sands in the BBC comedy series Being Human.

Russel Tovey with Priyanka and Sofia in a BTS pic from Love Again. (Image via IMDB).

The rest of the cast includes:

Omid Djalili as Mo, one of Mira’s friends who tries to help her move on from her personal tragedy. The friendly character is played by comedian Omid Djalili. Apart from being in the Love Again cast, Djalili’s work spans across multiple genres. He played Warden Gad Hassan in The Mummy, Dr. Lanselius in His Dark Materials, and the twin pirates Askay and Pusasn in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Steve Oram as David Hughes, who is Rob’s boss at work who assigns him the profile on Celine Dion. He comes off as a kind-hearted man and is concerned about the dwindling quality of Rob’s work. Oram is a British actor and comedian who is known for his work in Sightseers, The World's End, and Paddington.

Lydia West as Lisa, who is Rob’s co-worker who offers him romantic advice. Unlike the suspicious Billy, Lisa has a more positive outlook toward love and helps Rob in finding out more about the texts that he receives from Mira. Prior to joining the cast of Love Again, West earned a BAFTA Awards nomination for her acclaimed role as the teenager Jill Baxter in It’s a Sin. She has also appeared in Dracula and Inside Man.

Love Again releases only in theatres on May 12, 2023.

