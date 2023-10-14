Love Is Blind season 5 reunion: Everything we know so far

The final episode of Love Is Blind season 5 was released on Friday, October 13, 2023, and showed viewers the couples making their final decisions. The season has seen a number of love connections being made and broken as the couples worked on their relationships to keep their connections alive.

The season finale created quite a buzz before and after it aired, and now, the show is still creating headlines thanks to its announcement about the season 5 reunion. Netflix announced that the reunion of season 5 will be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The streaming channel reported that this reunion will not be a live broadcast, “but it is unmissable." Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host the reunion and the entire cast list has not yet been announced by Netflix.

The trailer for this upcoming episode was released without showing the faces of the cast members who are scheduled to appear and its description noted:

“Gather your Pod Squad and save the date for the can’t-miss reunion special for Love is Blind Season 5 on Sunday, October 15 at 8PM ET/5PM PT only on Netflix."

It added that Nick and Vanessa will be joined by the cast to discuss all of the fans' "burning questions" while they break down the twists and turns of the season. The reunion will also see the reactions of the cast members after watching their stories unfold. It will also show fans which of the couples are together after some walked the altar and said, "I don't" while others said, "I do."

Season 5, which premiered on September 22, is sure to make headlines with its reunion, considering the drama and controversy that took place this season.

Love Is Blind season 5 Reunion: What to expect

The fifth season of the show, Love Is Blind, featured 28 single men and women searching for their true love. Throughout the season, some found true connection while others returned home heartbroken.

The season starred Aaliyah, Taylor, Stacy, Johnie, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Estefania, Shondra, Maris, Paige, Renee, Linda, and Mayra among the women. Meanwhile, the men included Izzy, Milton, Jared Pierce (JP), Chris, Robert, Uche, Efrain, Enoch, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Carter, and Justice. Among these, only a few were able to establish a strong connection.

The fifth season of Love Is Blind saw emotional bonds being formed between Izzy and Stacy, Lydia and Milton, Chris and Johnie, Aaliyah and Uche, and JP and Taylor. By the end of the show, only Milton Johnson and Lydia Gonzalez got married.

When the reunion airs on Sunday, all the headline-worthy incidents throughout the season will be discussed by the cast members.

The show's creator, Chris Coelen shared insight into why the Live broadcast of the season 4 reunion failed. He called it the main reason they didn't plan on having any more live reunions.

“It was Netflix’s idea to do a live reunion. They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it. Normally in that situation, I’d be in the control room. I’d be in the host’s ear. And I wasn’t. I lost my mind. I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?’” Chris told The Hollywood Reporter.

He also noted that it was a chaotic night but that he was an optimist and claimed that something good did come out of the reunion.

“Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that,” he said.

Fans can catch the Love Is Blind season 5 reunion on Sunday, October 15 on Netflix.