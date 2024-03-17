Love Island: Jack announces split from Justine, says “Winning together was actually mental”

Jack Fowler and Justine Joy Ndiba have parted ways four months after winning the Love Island Games together. The split was announced on Jack’s Instagram stories on Saturday, March 16, where the British native confirmed the exes continue to be friends.

In his statement, Jack thanked everyone who followed the reality stars’ love journey and extended support to them every step of the way.

“BIG love to everyone who supported me and Justine in Love Island Games. Winning together was actually mental. Feels like ages ago now lol but just wanted to say we are keeping it as friends. It's all love and vibes between us.”

Jack and Justine win the Love Island Games

Justine Joy Ndiba was known to viewers from season 2 of Love Island USA, as she won the installment with ex-Caleb Corprew. On the other hand, Jack Fowler rose to fame for his stint on season 4 of the British iteration of the franchise. He tested his bond with co-contestants Laura Crane and Laura Anderson but nothing came to fruition.

Jack Fowler entered Love Island UK season 4 as a new bombshell on day 26 and was booted out after being left single a couple of days ahead of the finale. Both Justine and Jack’s paths crossed on the first-ever version of Love Island Games that premiered in November 2023. The brand-new spin-off brought past bombshells under one roof from various international iterations of the show.

Viewers watched the duo quickly bond from day one. However, they split for a brief period when islanders Liberty Poole and Callum Hole decided to mix up the existing pairs. Jack and Justine gravitated back to each other in the villa and stuck by each other’s side until the finale. The duo ended up winning the grand prize of $100,000 prize.

In a lengthy celebratory post shared on Instagram, Jack thanked his fans for being supportive and also expressed his gratitude to Justine for being a “blessing” in his life.

“LOVE ISLAND GAMES WINNERS. I can’t believe we did it. I am so happy and grateful for every single person who loved and supported JACKSTINE!!. The time we spent in there together was incredible. A ‘once in a life time’ experience and I got lucky enough to do it twice. Doing this with Justine was a complete blessing and wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

The British native continued:

“An amazing woman with a heart of gold. We stuck together through everything, and battled it out together. There is not one thing I would change and I’m so grateful I was able to do it with you! p.s. THATS HOW YOU STAND ON BUSINESS.”

The pair appeared to be going strong even after the show ended. They got into a long-distance relationship and media reports suggested they had been taking flights back and forth to make their bond last.

Now, earlier on Saturday, Jack officially announced they are no longer dating. Justine Joy Ndiba has yet to address the breakup publicly.

Those interested can stream the Love Island Games on Peacock.