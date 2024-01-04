Love Island Winner Davide Suggests Limiting Contestant Returns

Winner of season eight of Love Island, Davide Sanclimenti, proposed a restriction on the number of times contestants of the show can return to the series. He told Radio Times that he felt going on the show two times was "the maximum." Sanclimenti expressed his views amid the growing trend of previous contestants making comebacks in subsequent seasons or spin-offs.

Davide, who won the show in 2022 with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, suggested limiting comebacks to maintain the show's fresh appeal. In his view, returning once could be reasonable, but doing so more than two times should be the hard limit.

This stance comes at a time when Love Island has expanded its format to include spin-offs like Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars, further fueling the debate on contestant returns.

Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti calls for cap on contestant returns

Davide Sanclimenti's stint on Love Island was filled with strategic moves and unforgettable moments, leading to his victory with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in 2022. Their victory was a hit with fans, who adored the couple's dynamic and chemistry. Sanclimenti's direct experience and triumph on the show add credibility to his insights about the show's structure and the rules for contestants.

In recent seasons, the show has seen a trend of contestants making returns. Notable among these is Adam Collard, who re-entered the show in the season that Davide and Ekin-Su won. Kady McDermott's return in 2023 is another example. Additionally, Scott van-der-Sluis has participated in three different versions of the show, reflecting a recurring theme of former contestants making comebacks.

The rationale behind Davide's suggestion to limit returns stems from a concern over the show's dynamics and its appeal to the audience. He argues that allowing contestants to return multiple times could dilute the fresh and unpredictable nature of the show, which is central to its appeal. By capping returns at two, Davide believes the show can maintain its allure and continue to engage viewers with new and diverse personalities each season.

In his interview with RadioTimes, Davide stated that he believed one time is "allowed to everyone," adding that the second time was "still fine."

“I think the third one, no. I wouldn't go over three. Two is the maximum, probably.“ Davide said.

He added that while they do say that they would like to go back to the villa or a "contest like that," they wouldn't want to go on a dating show.

“As a couple, we say it would be nice to do something together because we're just funny…Sometimes we feel like we want to have the cameras at home because so many funny things happen, so we just feel like it should be a reality show, our whole life in general." The former contestant added.

The introduction of Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars has significantly increased the opportunities for previous contestants to reappear on the show. These spin-offs, while adding variety to the franchise, also raise questions about the balance between new content and the return of familiar faces.

Davide's comments suggest a need to carefully consider how these new formats influence the original show's dynamic and the viewer experience.

The perspective on contestant returns isn't solely Davide's. Other notable figures from the show, such as Faye Winter from series seven, have voiced their opinions.

Faye emphasized the importance of bringing back bold characters, especially from earlier series, to ensure the spin-offs remain engaging. He points out that featuring too many recent contestants who didn't significantly impact their original series might not bode well for the show's continued success.

Davide Sanclimenti's suggestion to limit contestant returns on Love Island has opened up a broader conversation about the show's format and its evolution. His stance, rooted in his experience as a former contestant and series winner, reflects a concern for maintaining the show's original charm and unpredictability.