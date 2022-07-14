"Love an unbothered queen": Hilarious Kehlani and Christian Walker memes trend after Starbucks altercation video goes viral 

Georgia candidate Herschel Walker’s 22-year-old son Christian Walker attacked singer-songwriter Kehlani in a Starbucks drive-thru. The former was angered by the coffee-chain for not hoisting an American flag at the branch.
The pro-Trump social media personality was yelling at the Starbucks branch for not having an American flag along with the pride flags. When Kehlani saw what was happening, they asked the barista to be careful, but Walker heard that and proceeded to slam the musician.
Netizens, meanwhile, have been applauding the singer's for appearing unfazed by the 22-year-old's aggression. They took to social media to appreciate the 27-year-old and said that they, "love an unbothered queen."
At the same time, Walker, who claims to be attracted to men, but identifies as "not gay," took to Instagram to slam the branch. He said:
“These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over, where’s my American flag? You’re intolerant of how I identify!”
He then went on to Twitter to slam the singer as well and said:
"This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me."
However, Walker, who still wasn't done, said:
Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a**hole". Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me. You’re the a**hole. Get your drink and go.”
Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated singer appeared entirely unfazed and grinned at the camera, much to the delight of their fans.
Netizens react to Kehlani appearing nonchalant towards Christian Walker’s Starbucks rant
Internet users found it hilarious that the singer appeared unbothered by Walker. Although the former athlete seemed to want a reaction from the singer, they did not respond.
Along with many netizens appreciating the Change Your Life singer for maintaining their composure, they also complimented them for looking beautiful.
A few tweets read:
One fan said that the drama between Kehlani and Walker was not what they "expected this July." Meanwhile, others said they loved how Walker went to Twitter to slam the singer, the comments on his tweet only spoke of how cute the singer looked.
Following Walker’s confrontation, he took to Twitter on Wednesday and accused Kehlani of being “fake woke.” He also took to his Instagram story to address the matter and said:
“I was just listening to a Kehlani song yesterday. Sister girl didn't know who she was dealing with. Don't let the givenchy and smile fool you, I will step out of the car.”
Kehlani addresses Christian Walker’s Starbucks spat
The singer took to their Instagram story and uploaded a screenshot of Walker’s tweet from 2016, in which he wrote:
“i love kehlani soo much.”
In another story, the musician revealed that they were in the middle of a virtual therapy appointment as Walker approached them at Starbucks. In their tweet, they wrote:
“i would like to end this with- i was on in virtual therapy session that entire time. Therapy works babes i’m proof : *”
Responding to that particular social media post, Walker told Buzzfeed News:
“Leftists don't get to call people names, spread hate, and sit back like they're the good guys without getting confronted. She was so affected by me getting a frappuccino and then had the audacity to say her 'therapy' was working.”
Kehlani also took to their TikTok to address the matter. They claimed that they were attempting to warn the Starbucks baristas that Walker, who was anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black, was coming into the drive-thru.
The Serial Lover singer said in the video:
“so I get to the window and was like ‘just letting y’all know that the guy behind me, that Republican Trump supporter kid who has a habit of harassing you know this community, even though he’s a part of it, blows my mind,’ I’m like watch out because he’s coming up here with his f**king phone ready to record.”
The singer also acknowledged that they are aware that Walker was attempting to get a reaction out of them in an attempt to slam their political opinions online.