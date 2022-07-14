"Love an unbothered queen": Hilarious Kehlani and Christian Walker memes trend after Starbucks altercation video goes viral 

Georgia candidate Herschel Walker’s 22-year-old son Christian Walker attacked singer-songwriter Kehlani in a Starbucks drive-thru. The former was angered by the coffee-chain for not hoisting an American flag at the branch.

The pro-Trump social media personality was yelling at the Starbucks branch for not having an American flag along with the pride flags. When Kehlani saw what was happening, they asked the barista to be careful, but Walker heard that and proceeded to slam the musician.

Netizens, meanwhile, have been applauding the singer's for appearing unfazed by the 22-year-old's aggression. They took to social media to appreciate the 27-year-old and said that they, "love an unbothered queen."

Jas🫶🏽 @Jassymonique_ love an unbothered queen Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣love an unbothered queen Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣😍 love an unbothered queen https://t.co/rEyCKUUFrc

At the same time, Walker, who claims to be attracted to men, but identifies as "not gay," took to Instagram to slam the branch. He said:

“These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over, where’s my American flag? You’re intolerant of how I identify!”

He then went on to Twitter to slam the singer as well and said:

"This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me."

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.



I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. https://t.co/V6X88Wg8tX

However, Walker, who still wasn't done, said:

Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a**hole". Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me. You’re the a**hole. Get your drink and go.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated singer appeared entirely unfazed and grinned at the camera, much to the delight of their fans.

Netizens react to Kehlani appearing nonchalant towards Christian Walker’s Starbucks rant

Internet users found it hilarious that the singer appeared unbothered by Walker. Although the former athlete seemed to want a reaction from the singer, they did not respond.

Along with many netizens appreciating the Change Your Life singer for maintaining their composure, they also complimented them for looking beautiful.

A few tweets read:

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. @MJFINESSELOVER All Christian Walker does is shout into his iPhone and drink Starbucks. He’s a menace for picking a fight with Kehlani. All Christian Walker does is shout into his iPhone and drink Starbucks. He’s a menace for picking a fight with Kehlani. 😭

mother earth🧃 @nonbinarybooty kehlani and christian walker getting into it at a starbucks drive thru is my multiverse of madness kehlani and christian walker getting into it at a starbucks drive thru is my multiverse of madness

s ⚢ @PlECEOFM1ND kehlani unbothered while christian walker was outside of the car: kehlani unbothered while christian walker was outside of the car: https://t.co/rfXdJzS8yB

One fan said that the drama between Kehlani and Walker was not what they "expected this July." Meanwhile, others said they loved how Walker went to Twitter to slam the singer, the comments on his tweet only spoke of how cute the singer looked.

Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️🇬🇭 @LillyImaan Kehlani and Christian Walker getting into at a Starbucks is not the drama that I expected this July Kehlani and Christian Walker getting into at a Starbucks is not the drama that I expected this July😭😭😭 https://t.co/1APk4nOv6b

KENTUCKY PAPI 🌾 @kentucky_papi I love how Christian Walker went to twitter to bash kehlani and all the comments talking about how cute she look I love how Christian Walker went to twitter to bash kehlani and all the comments talking about how cute she look 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Bri Tapia 🖤 @dayswithbri that’s why she’s laughing . Lol mediocre? Bby she’s bout to go on a world tour , selling our stadiums and whole ass venues and adding shows because they are being sold out WE LOVE KEHLANI OVER HERE @ChristianWalk1r She’s so unfazed by him she does not care one bitthat’s why she’s laughing . Lol mediocre? Bby she’s bout to go on a world tour , selling our stadiums and whole ass venues and adding shows because they are being sold outWE LOVE KEHLANI OVER HERE @ChristianWalk1r She’s so unfazed by him she does not care one bit 😂😂 that’s why she’s laughing . Lol mediocre? Bby she’s bout to go on a world tour , selling our stadiums and whole ass venues and adding shows because they are being sold out 😂😂😂 WE LOVE KEHLANI OVER HERE😍😘

wiLL @willfulchaos christian walker arguing with kehlani at the starbucks drive thru christian walker arguing with kehlani at the starbucks drive thru https://t.co/UOiKPpLP3c

gheeda @rantnonstop kehlani while christian walker was at her window ranting kehlani while christian walker was at her window ranting https://t.co/fBNfuui2dm

𝔍𝔲𝔰 🥀 @jusflres j @joshszn Christian Walker got out of his car at a Starbucks drive through and stepped to Kehlani out of all people omfg Christian Walker got out of his car at a Starbucks drive through and stepped to Kehlani out of all people omfg https://t.co/UD5vRAVTcj kehlani when she sees christian walker next time twitter.com/joshszn/status… kehlani when she sees christian walker next time twitter.com/joshszn/status… https://t.co/D74KdRq0wF

Following Walker’s confrontation, he took to Twitter on Wednesday and accused Kehlani of being “fake woke.” He also took to his Instagram story to address the matter and said:

“I was just listening to a Kehlani song yesterday. Sister girl didn't know who she was dealing with. Don't let the givenchy and smile fool you, I will step out of the car.”

Kehlani addresses Christian Walker’s Starbucks spat

The singer took to their Instagram story and uploaded a screenshot of Walker’s tweet from 2016, in which he wrote:

“i love kehlani soo much.”

In another story, the musician revealed that they were in the middle of a virtual therapy appointment as Walker approached them at Starbucks. In their tweet, they wrote:

“i would like to end this with- i was on in virtual therapy session that entire time. Therapy works babes i’m proof : *”

Responding to that particular social media post, Walker told Buzzfeed News:

“Leftists don't get to call people names, spread hate, and sit back like they're the good guys without getting confronted. She was so affected by me getting a frappuccino and then had the audacity to say her 'therapy' was working.”

Kehlani also took to their TikTok to address the matter. They claimed that they were attempting to warn the Starbucks baristas that Walker, who was anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black, was coming into the drive-thru.

The Serial Lover singer said in the video:

“so I get to the window and was like ‘just letting y’all know that the guy behind me, that Republican Trump supporter kid who has a habit of harassing you know this community, even though he’s a part of it, blows my mind,’ I’m like watch out because he’s coming up here with his f**king phone ready to record.”

The singer also acknowledged that they are aware that Walker was attempting to get a reaction out of them in an attempt to slam their political opinions online.

