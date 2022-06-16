Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 3: Who is Nick and what happened when Victor met Nick?

Love, Victor Season 3 finally made its debut on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, exclusively on Hulu. The series quickly became a fan-favorite with its charming, quirky characters and moving storyline.

Since the premiere of Season 3, fans have been quite excited to see what happens this season since Season 2 ended on a thrilling note. The official synopsis for Love, Victor Season 3 reads:

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

In Episode 2, the audience witnessed Benji breaking up with Victor upon his return from rehab. They also saw Mia deciding to stay at Lake's house and not move to another place with her father.

Fans of the show are eager to know what will happen in Episode 3 of Love, Victor Season 3. So, further ado, let's dive in and explore.

Recap of Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 3, The Setup

Who is Nick and how did Victor meet him?

Episode 3 of Love, Victor Season 3 saw Victor's parents Isabel and Armando visiting a new church with Victor, which was much more suitable and comfortable for Victor. There, they had an encounter with another married couple who also have a homosexual son named Nick.

Immediately, Isabel tried to set up Victor with Nick since the former was no longer dating Benji and was feeling kind of low. Isabel invited the couple to their house for dinner without Victor's knowledge, and attempted to show Victor her support.

When Victor found out about the arrangement, he initially became really upset with his mother. However, upon seeing Nick, Victor was attracted to him right away and decided to stay for dinner. Nick also reciprocated.

In the middle of the dinner, Nick decided to find an excuse to hang out with Victor alone and Victor was onboard with the idea. The two were then seen driving away from the house. At one point, Nick stopped the car in one place and the two started kissing and making out with each other.

Upon returning home, Victor confessed to his mother that he had not been feeling emotionally well since his break-up with Benji, but he also really liked hanging out with Nick. Isabel told him not to worry too much about the future.

What happened between Lake and Mia?

In Episode 3, the audience saw Mia living at Lake's place and the two were quite excited about it. However, when they decided to have a sleepover, Lake told her that she would be inviting her girlfriend Lucy to the sleepover as well, which upset Mia.

Later on, Lake told Mia that she wanted to cancel the sleepover altogether as she wanted to spend some alone time with Lucy as her mother was away from the house. This made Mia even more upset since she felt that Lake no longer needed her as a friend now that she had Lucy. She felt their friendship was no longer the same.

However, when Lake called Mia while having a nervous breakdown at the time of making love to Lucy, Mia calmed her down and told her to trust her instincts and relax. After the call, Mia became relieved knowing that her friendship with Lake was still strong, and the latter still needed her.

Another highlight of Episode 3 of Love, Victor Season 3 was Rahim getting assigned as the calculus tutor for Benji. The audience will see how that turns out in Episode 4.

