Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 6: Rising tension at the Salazar house

Overbearing parents, stereotypical uncles, and mixed signals are always a big no, and this episode of Love, Victor, is here to prove that.

Directed by Jason Ensler and written by Nasser Samara, Agent of Chaos revolved around Victor's attempts at understanding his unintentional wrongdoings, Rahim's pretend dinner, and Pilar's forbidden love.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Love, Victor Season 3 Episode 6 review: Wrecking present and uncertain future

In episode 6 of Love, Victor Season 3, Benji's father showed up unannounced at Victor's house to threaten and ban him from seeing Benji. He stated that Benji had relapsed due to Victor's actions, and the two were wrong for each other. Meanwhile, Pilar had a similar time with her overbearing parents after the previous episode.

The Salazar house seemed under unusual stress in this episode while their friends dealt with equally tricky subjects. Surprisingly, some mature decisions were made in this episode.

Back at school, Pilar was still blanking Felix while Victor hid behind his best friend in a cowardly act to avoid Benji. However, according to Felix, both are now "bad boys" as they get genuine threats from adults. In a funny exchange with Victor, Felix labeled him as an agent of chaos, which felt apt given Victor's history.

Later, the dynamic duo partnered with Liam, an intelligent but stuck-up classmate. Liam was easy to hate but had his secrets later revealed in this episode of Love, Victor.

Fake it till you make it

The secondary characters also moved forward with their own subplots in this episode. Lake suggested a study session with Lucy, Mia, and Andrew as the anxieties of looming college applications were weighing on their shoulders. Mia worried after she got the news about Veronica going into labor. However, Mia decided to stay in Creekwood even though she desperately wanted to be there for the birth of her sibling.

On the other hand, Rahim trekked through his most difficult challenge of pretending to be straight when his stereotypical uncle from Iran paid a visit. While the topic was tough to address, the series handled it well. Viewers of Love, Victor, are aware that Rahim is not big on lying and hates the kind of clothing he has to wear during this.

However, in one instance, Rahim's uncle caught him off guard, causing his mother to panic, saying Pilar was his girlfriend. The awkward encounter worsened when they all had to go out for dinner. This topical issue from Love, Victor highlighted how there is a society that is still full of prejudice and homophobia.

A cursed day

Meanwhile, Victor invited Liam around in hopes of making new friends and discussing his hidden s*xuality. However, Victor overheard Liam's phone's gay dating app notification sound ping. Liam had denied his s*xuality until Victor mentioned the app. Victor told Liam that he was there to support him, which Liam took the wrong way as he went in to kiss Victor.

Victor felt cursed as his day was getting worse, so he went to church to have a heartfelt conversation with his mom, while Pilar did the same with her dad. The overbearing father, Armando, revealed that Pilar's mother was pregnant at the same age she is right now, and the couple had lost their first baby.

Meanwhile, Isabel told Victor that he may call himself a "clueless wrecking ball," but he was still a good person. After a while, Nick turned up to help fix Victor's bad mood, and Armando informed Pilar that her relationship with Felix was now unforbidden.

Tackling issues

This episode of Love, Victor was a packed one as it dealt with some intense issues. Rahim admitted that lying was causing psychological damage to him and the people around him, swearing never to do it again. Mia, Lake, and Lucy all contemplated their prospects, and the Salazar family had a much-needed heart-to-heart.

The unlucky teens tackled some weighty issues in this excellent episode with humor, sorrow, and an abundance of social topics, making the series a must-watch.

Stream Season 3 of Love, Victor, now available on Hulu and Disney+. The previous seasons are also available to watch on the platforms.

