“Lying about her pain for profit”: Joanna Weiss Meghan Markle 'narcissist' comments explored as Politico article comes under fire 

Meghan Markle was recently dubbed a “narcissist” by writer Joanna Weiss in a Politico article titled “2022 is the year we all finally got tired of the narcissists.”
In the story, Weiss compared Markle to the likes of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried and said that all these public figures used “attention as currency and ego as fuel” and rewarded with “what they craved” for the time being.
“We’re drawn to people who love themselves.”
The writer mentioned that she initially had a “natural sympathy” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but felt “irritation” towards the couple after watching their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan:
“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits.”
Weiss continued that the “overreach” that prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to release their mega-series is similar to the “impulse” that led to Kanye’s anti-Semitic behavior, turned Elon Musk into a “terror” on Twitter and sent Bankman-Fried to a Bahamian prison from the “top of the world.”
The Experience Magazine Editor-in-Chief said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intially seemed “uncommonly savvy” for their way of dealing with their public lives. Weiss highlighted that the pair broke free of “British royal misery,” and “cashed in on the drama.”
The writer noted that the pair signed a $100 million development deal with Netflix in 2020, appeared on their “blockbuster” Oprah interview in 2021 and also finalized an alleged $20 million advance deal for Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.
Joanna Weiss also mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix premiered to “high ratings and an explosion of media thinkpieces” and highlighted some “chilling” sequences from the show:
“Part of it is chilling: an up-close look at the British tabloid press, complete with heart-wrenching footage of Harry’s mother, Diana, hounded by paparazzi.”
However, the writer criticized the “glamour shots” and claimed that it made it seem like the pair were long preparing for a “photogenic tell-all.”
“The legitimate complaints are wedged between glamour shots, from footage of Meghan getting fitted for ballgowns to a vast collection of flattering photos and videos they took during their royal exit, apparently preparing for a photogenic tell-all. Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”
The writer also claimed that Sussexes have an “addiction to the public eye” and said that even though their intention is “benign,” the pair seems “tiresome but genuinely well-intentioned.”
The piece also warned that “narcissist’s constant quest for eyeballs and acclaim” can become a “lot more dangerous” that what meets the eyes. As Joanna Weiss’ article surfaced online, several social media users called out the writer and alleged that she was “lying” about Meghan Markle’s pain “for profit”:
Netflix released the first volume of Harry & Meghan on December 8. The second volume of the docu-series arrived on the streaming service on December 15.
Twitter reacts to Joanna Weiss’ statements on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to make news ever since the release of their explosive Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
The two-volume series revolves around the couple’s journey from their royal wedding to their historic decision to step down from royal duties and their life after moving to the U.S. from the U.K.
More recently, writer Joanna Weiss landed in hot waters for criticizing the docu-series by calling Markle a “narcissist” for her decision to make the show. In the wake of the comments, several social media users called out the former on Twitter:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Meghan Markle will address Joanna Weiss’ “narcissist” remarks and criticism of the documentary in the days to come.