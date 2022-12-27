“Lying about her pain for profit”: Joanna Weiss Meghan Markle 'narcissist' comments explored as Politico article comes under fire 

Meghan Markle was recently dubbed a “narcissist” by writer Joanna Weiss in a Politico article titled “2022 is the year we all finally got tired of the narcissists.”

In the story, Weiss compared Markle to the likes of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried and said that all these public figures used “attention as currency and ego as fuel” and rewarded with “what they craved” for the time being.

“We’re drawn to people who love themselves.”

Lauren Ingram @laureningram Seriously? Joanna Weiss is trying to equate Harry and Meghan with Elon Musk, Ye, and the guy who set up a crypto scam? Seriously? Joanna Weiss is trying to equate Harry and Meghan with Elon Musk, Ye, and the guy who set up a crypto scam? https://t.co/wum58GjUt1

The writer mentioned that she initially had a “natural sympathy” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but felt “irritation” towards the couple after watching their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan:

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits.”

Weiss continued that the “overreach” that prompted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to release their mega-series is similar to the “impulse” that led to Kanye’s anti-Semitic behavior, turned Elon Musk into a “terror” on Twitter and sent Bankman-Fried to a Bahamian prison from the “top of the world.”

The Experience Magazine Editor-in-Chief said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intially seemed “uncommonly savvy” for their way of dealing with their public lives. Weiss highlighted that the pair broke free of “British royal misery,” and “cashed in on the drama.”

The writer noted that the pair signed a $100 million development deal with Netflix in 2020, appeared on their “blockbuster” Oprah interview in 2021 and also finalized an alleged $20 million advance deal for Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

Joanna Weiss also mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix premiered to “high ratings and an explosion of media thinkpieces” and highlighted some “chilling” sequences from the show:

“Part of it is chilling: an up-close look at the British tabloid press, complete with heart-wrenching footage of Harry’s mother, Diana, hounded by paparazzi.”

However, the writer criticized the “glamour shots” and claimed that it made it seem like the pair were long preparing for a “photogenic tell-all.”

“The legitimate complaints are wedged between glamour shots, from footage of Meghan getting fitted for ballgowns to a vast collection of flattering photos and videos they took during their royal exit, apparently preparing for a photogenic tell-all. Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”

The writer also claimed that Sussexes have an “addiction to the public eye” and said that even though their intention is “benign,” the pair seems “tiresome but genuinely well-intentioned.”

The piece also warned that “narcissist’s constant quest for eyeballs and acclaim” can become a “lot more dangerous” that what meets the eyes. As Joanna Weiss’ article surfaced online, several social media users called out the writer and alleged that she was “lying” about Meghan Markle’s pain “for profit”:

Tai @MeimeiBibs Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex suffered suicidal ideation b/c of never ending racist & misogynistic assaults.



Setting boundaries & telling her story doesn’t make her a narcissist- it makes her an inspiration. Shame on Joanna Weiss and Politico for lying about her pain for profit. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex suffered suicidal ideation b/c of never ending racist & misogynistic assaults.Setting boundaries & telling her story doesn’t make her a narcissist- it makes her an inspiration. Shame on Joanna Weiss and Politico for lying about her pain for profit. https://t.co/i13I5QYvCR

Netflix released the first volume of Harry & Meghan on December 8. The second volume of the docu-series arrived on the streaming service on December 15.

Twitter reacts to Joanna Weiss’ statements on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Joanna Weiss came under fire for calling Meghan Markle a "narcissist" over Netflix documentary (Image via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to make news ever since the release of their explosive Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

The two-volume series revolves around the couple’s journey from their royal wedding to their historic decision to step down from royal duties and their life after moving to the U.S. from the U.K.

More recently, writer Joanna Weiss landed in hot waters for criticizing the docu-series by calling Markle a “narcissist” for her decision to make the show. In the wake of the comments, several social media users called out the former on Twitter:

Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") @TudorChick1501 Interesting that last year Joanna Weiss thought that Monica Lewinsky telling her own story took her from “victim” to a “victor.” Is it only okay when white women tell their own stories?



Unbelievable. Interesting that last year Joanna Weiss thought that Monica Lewinsky telling her own story took her from “victim” to a “victor.” Is it only okay when white women tell their own stories?Unbelievable. https://t.co/4ukEEobyoW

Myra @SussexPrincess In 2012 Joanna Weiss was tweeting about having Harry's kid. In 2018 on the day of Harry & Meghan's wedding she complained that Camilla's wedding wasn't as big. In 2022 Meghan opens up about racist abuse & suicidal ideation & Joanna calls her a narcissist.



Do you see the pattern? In 2012 Joanna Weiss was tweeting about having Harry's kid. In 2018 on the day of Harry & Meghan's wedding she complained that Camilla's wedding wasn't as big. In 2022 Meghan opens up about racist abuse & suicidal ideation & Joanna calls her a narcissist.Do you see the pattern?

Christopher Bouzy @cbouzy Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. https://t.co/YzQUD4YBnd

Luna @Luna_moon64 @JoannaWeiss You are a hypocrite and racist! Using Meghan's photo and labelling her a narcissist?! For the record, it was Meghan AND Harry who made a docuseries and it's Harry's memoir coming out. Yet you single out the black woman. You are disgusting! #LeaveMeghanAlone @JoannaWeiss You are a hypocrite and racist! Using Meghan's photo and labelling her a narcissist?! For the record, it was Meghan AND Harry who made a docuseries and it's Harry's memoir coming out. Yet you single out the black woman. You are disgusting! #LeaveMeghanAlone https://t.co/F528XXssXP

Sharion Sade @SharionSade



Meghan shows the fun and glitzy parts of her real life,



The trap is laid by the faux-journalists. Meghan wore a cute and casual sweater on the #HarryandMeganNetflix doc, Alice Newbold mocked her in Vogue for not showing her wealth.Meghan shows the fun and glitzy parts of her real life, #JoannaWeiss calls her a narcissist.The trap is laid by the faux-journalists. Meghan wore a cute and casual sweater on the #HarryandMeganNetflix doc, Alice Newbold mocked her in Vogue for not showing her wealth.Meghan shows the fun and glitzy parts of her real life, #JoannaWeiss calls her a narcissist.The trap is laid by the faux-journalists. https://t.co/GyAEwWtlKi

primalbeautynatural @primalbeautynat

the narcissist who is projecting Your article is as dumb as you are.Another nasty vile yt woman,Meghan is not a criminal to be put in that list of individuals who are guilty of some sort of crimes What’s going on with journalism , Who is @JoannaWeiss #joannawiessracist the narcissist who is projecting Your article is as dumb as you are.Another nasty vile yt woman,Meghan is not a criminal to be put in that list of individuals who are guilty of some sort of crimes What’s going on with journalism , Who is @JoannaWeiss #joannawiessracist the narcissist who is projecting Your article is as dumb as you are.Another nasty vile yt woman,Meghan is not a criminal to be put in that list of individuals who are guilty of some sort of crimes https://t.co/1AhyMa40UP

♡ @latteIicious #joannaweissracist #POLITICO Almost every single Meghan hating columnist across the globe had been lusting after Harry at one point. Unhinged behaviour. Acting like a scorned ex when you’re not part of their story #JoannaWeiss Almost every single Meghan hating columnist across the globe had been lusting after Harry at one point. Unhinged behaviour. Acting like a scorned ex when you’re not part of their story #JoannaWeiss #joannaweissracist #POLITICO https://t.co/I7ZnVSvvjt

Sharion Sade @SharionSade



Again, The entire article Joanna leans into her jealousy of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex based on their #HarryandMeganNetflix doc, however, only Duchess Meghan is noted as the narcissist…Again, #JoannaWeiss is not a licensed mental health professional, wields around The entire article Joanna leans into her jealousy of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex based on their #HarryandMeganNetflix doc, however, only Duchess Meghan is noted as the narcissist… Again, #JoannaWeiss is not a licensed mental health professional, wields around

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Meghan Markle will address Joanna Weiss’ “narcissist” remarks and criticism of the documentary in the days to come.

