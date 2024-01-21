Madame Web and Venom 3 connect in a way nobody saw coming, and it's genius

The upcoming Madame Web movie and the highly anticipated Venom 3 are reportedly connected in a way that goes beyond their storylines. A recent YouTube video by New Rockstars delves deeper into the connection that has been keeping fans excited.

IMDb initially said that Madame Web's origin story would be separate from Venom and the rest of the Spider-Man universe. However, it seems that there might be a secret connection that could change the future of Sony's Spider-Man universe.

The trees, webs, and destinies all tangled up in these two movies guarantee an exciting journey through the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Fans won't be able to peel their eyes off the screen, starting with Venom 3.

Venom 3 unleashes a surprising connection with Madame Web

The New Rockstars YouTube video explores the link between Sony's upcoming movies like Madame Web and Venom 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The video explores the reasons behind Eddie Brock and Venom's transfer to the MCU before Doctor Strange's multiverse spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The video begins by showcasing important events in 2024, including the involvement of characters like Madame Web, Craven, and Venom 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

Venom 3 may revisit the purple rift surrounding the Statue of Liberty (Image via IMDb)

It introduces the Multiverse as a tree, a symbolic representation used in both Sony and Marvel's animated and live-action projects. The host explains that Sony and Marvel have agreed to show the Multiverse as a tree with vertical branches. The spiderverse is a separate entity living on those branches, like a spider web.

Both studios share the belief that Destiny controls all characters, but they are empowered by their ability to go against their predestined fate.

Examining Venom 2's post-credit scene

In the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie and Venom end up in the MCU. The host talks about how maybe it's all thanks to some cosmic stuff called the web of life and Destiny.

They think that this force brought Venom and Eddie into the MCU for a reason, like it's all part of a bigger story in the Multiverse. The video highlights how Destiny plays a big role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Madame Web, who can see the future, is like the guardian of the Spider-Verse, similar to how Loki is the God of stories in the MCU.

What is the Miles Morales rule? Sharing resources across universes

Miles Morales from Spider-Verse will never be able to appear in a live-action format (Image via IMDb)

The host brings up the "Miles Morales Rule," saying that Spider heroes are stronger when they ditch the traditional rules and get powered up by influences from different universes.

Because of this rule, Miles Morales from Spider-Verse can never show up in a live-action movie, and the MCU has to find someone else to play the character. It's all about the idea that by sharing stuff between dimensions, the Multiverse becomes more powerful.

Venom 3's new logo leads the way to its connection to Madame Web

The release date for Venom 3 is set for November 8, 2024 (Image via IMDb)

This news just dropped right after they revealed the new Venom 3 logo at CES 2024. They made some changes to the design, and now it's got a red flash, which hints at Toxin being in the mix. Toxin is like Carnage, but red.

What's even more interesting is how they placed the "3" in the logo, which suggests there might be more than one Venom in the movie. That could shake up the Venom story and make it more exciting than just Tom Hardy's version.

The theatrical release of Madame Web is scheduled for February 14, 2024 (Image via IMDb)

The idea of multiversal Venoms becomes the main focus, possibly letting Venom's story go on without Tom Hardy. The story takes place in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, where we last saw Eddie Brock in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It confirms that the multiverse is a thing in SSU. Venom's trip to another universe and leaving a part of himself there creates the perfect setup for a mind-blowing exploration of different realities.

Getting closer to the release date of Madame Web on February 14, 2024, and Venom 3 stealing the spotlight in November, fans are left hanging in anticipation.