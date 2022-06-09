Made in America 2022 festival: Dates, tickets, lineup and more

Made in America 2022 festival has announced its lineup. The festival is slated to take place on September 3 and 4 in Philadelphia and held at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Tickets are available in the 2 Day Pass Tier 1 category and 2 Day VIP Pass via the festival’s official website.

Made in America 2022 Lineup

The headliners for this year’s festival include Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator. The lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, Kodak Black, and Victoria Monét among others.

More about the 'Made in America' festival and the headliners

The first Made In America Festival was announced by entertainer Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on May 14, 2012. In 2014, the festival added the Los Angeles California edition marking the first multi-day music festival staged simultaneously on opposite ends of the United States of America. The festival usually features performers from various genres, including hip hop, R&B, EDM, POP, Latin, and Rock.

Tyler, the Creator, aka Tyler Gregory Okonma, is an American rapper and record producer who is one of the founding members of Odd Future's music collective. He self-released a debut mixtape Bast**d in 2009, which gained attention because of its strong lyrical content. His debut studio album Goblin was released in 2011 and became broadly popular because of its single Yonkers.

His second album Wolf was released in 2013, followed by Chery Bomb in 2015. His later albums, Flower Boy (2017), Igor (2019), and Call Me if You Get Lost (2021), were released to widespread critical acclaim. Each of the last two albums won Best Rap Album at the 2020 and 2022 Grammy Awards.

Apart from the Made in America festival, Tyler is also slated to headline at the Primavera Sound Barcelona alongside Dua Lipa, Interpol, and Gorillaz.

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, professional wrestler, and actor. His work delves into the Latin trap genre and reggaeton, rock, bachata, and soul. Bad Bunny has collaborated with artists such as J Balvin, Farruko, Residente, Arcángel, Jhay Cortez, Daddy Yankee and Rosalía.

The artist gained popularity on Soundcloud and was signed to a record when he worked in a supermarket as a bag boy and studied at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo. Bad Bunny rose to fame in 2016 after his breakthrough single Soy Peor. He also collaborated with Cardi B and Drake on the singles I Like It and Mia which gained critical acclaim.

His debut album X 100pre (2018) was awarded a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album. His collaborative album with J Balvin, Oasis (2019), contains the popular singles Qué Pretendes and La Canción.

Bad Bunny released his second solo studio album, YHLQMDLG (Yo Hago lo que me da la gana), in 2020, which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. His third album El Último Tour Del Mundo, became the first all-Spanish-language album to top the US Billboard 200 and earned him a Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far