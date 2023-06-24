Makeup: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Red Blazer Productions is releasing its award-winning indie dramedy, Makeup (2023) on video-on-demand starting in the UK followed by the rest of the world. It will be accessible to own or rent via digital download first in the UK starting June 26, 2023, and will be accessible to the rest of the world from June 27, 2023.

The feature film is a 90-minute drama directed by Hugo André which first premiered at the Lonely Wolf Festival in London in 2021. It helped Andre2 win the award for Best Young Director at the festival in London.

The official trailer for the film was released in May and shows that the 90-minute-long film revolves around the lives of two men, Sacha and Dan. They belong to two completely different worlds but are sharing a space together in London. The story progresses as both of them are forced into an unlikely friendship.

"When two people are brought together from completely different walks of life, it can make for awkward circumstances, especially when they both have their secrets. As time goes on and events unfold, an unlikely friendship is formed through the hidden personalities of each character," reads the film's official synopsis.

Elaborating on the two lead characters, it continues:

"Sacha, a French ex-chef moves to London to begin his new life as a food critique. Moving into a room in a house belonging to Dan, a London stockbroker, the pair begin their rigid journey toward compatibility."

Makeup is Hugo André's directorial debut and will see him act in the film as well

British filmmaker Hugo André marks his feature directorial debut with Makeup and has also co-written the script with Will Masheter. Interestingly, both of them have also acted in the lead roles of Sacha and Dan in the film. It is believed that the characters in the film mirror the duo's real-life association.

Talking further on this, the official website for the film reads that the two characters in the film reflect the pair's actual personalities. While Sasha is a lonely introvert, Dan is a flamboyant rebel. They are "constrained by the views of others" but learn a lot about self-acceptance as they start their journey to being their true selves.

The indie film also features Kent Goldfinch, Lloyd Mundell, Zak Watson-Smith, Adam Starkey, Julia Anwuli Sydenham, Stuart Wolfe-Murray, and Pete Inskip. It even sees Maria Lidze, Edward Saunders, Louis Circé, Ezekiel Martin, Charlie Baker, and Lawrence Visconti in major roles.

Lucas A Ferrara is the executive producer on the project while Hugo André, Will Masheter, Kelley Daniel, and Stuart Wolfe-Murray are the associate producers. As per Red Blazer Productions, Ferrara was on-board from 2020 itself when the team created an impressive campaign using preliminary material shot prior to the pandemic. This sparked the interest of several investors.

Hugo André's Makeup was a winner at several film festivals

Filming for Makeup began in early 2020 across London from one location to the other and was finally completed in the summer of 2021. Since then, it has been screening in many film festivals winning many accolades.

This included André winning the "Best Young Director Award" at the 2021 Lonely Wolf Film Festival in London and the "Best Film" at the 2021 Paris International Film Awards. The film also won the "Directorial Debut by a Young Milm Maker" award at London International Film Festival (2021). After a successful run in these festivals, the film will now stream live across all platforms in June 2023.

Makeup (2023) will stream live on a video-on-demand basis worldwide from June 27, 2023.

