Mandy Moore cancels 2022 tour amid pregnancy to focus on health and family

American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore has canceled her remaining tour dates as the artist is pregnant for the second time. In a social media post, Mandy Moore noted that when she announced the tour, she was not pregnant and thought she could power through. However, it has now gotten too challenging for her, and traveling for long hours has taken its toll on her health.

The singer and actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star was on tour in support of her album In Real Life and was scheduled to perform in twelve more cities in North America in the month of July. The artist added, noting that the tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Taking to Instagram, Mandy Moore wrote:

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022. It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.”

She further noted, saying:

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision. I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

Mandy Moore announced her pregnancy shortly after announcing her tour

The artist announced her tour in support of her seventh studio album, which was released on May 13. The tour, which was Mandy Moore’s first in over a decade, kickstarted on June 10, 2022, at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta.

Weeks after the artist announced her tour, she informed her fans that she was pregnant for the second time. Taking to social media, she wrote:

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

More about Mandy Moore’s latest album

Mandy Moore’s seventh studio album, In Real Life, features eleven tracks, including Heartlands, Little Dreams, Just Maybe, Living In The In Between, In Other Words, Four Moons, Little Victories, Heavy Lifting, Brand New Nowhere, and Every Light.

Produced by Mike Viola, the album features contributions from Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith and Taylor’s brother Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Lee Pardini, and Sebastian Steinberg.

Earlier this year, Moore made her directorial debut by directing an episode in season six of the hit family drama series, This Is Us. The episode, titled The Hill, was dedicated to the character of Kate Pearson, who evolved into someone she does not believe she could be while also finding her inner strength.

