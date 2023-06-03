Mark Osintsev GoFundMe raises over $46,000 as Sacramento teen killed in tragic crash

Mark Osintsev, a native of Sacramento, lost his life after he was involved in a fatal collision caused by a drunk motorist attempting to overtake another vehicle. The accident's severity was such that Mark Osintsev was pronounced dead at the scene on June 2.

In light of this tragedy, many compassionate individuals expressed their desire to support Mark Osintsev's grieving loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign was also set up to assist Mark's family during this incredibly difficult time. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $47,460 with the help of 381 donations.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether authorities have apprehended the suspected drunk driver responsible for the collision. Additional details regarding the incident are still pending and have not been made public at this time.

Mark Osintsev was a role model for his cousins and those around him

Mark Osintsev, a native of Sacramento, California, died in a terrible accident. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who knew him. According to his close ones, Mark possessed a remarkable and unique character. He was said to be very genuine and kind-hearted.

Moreover, the GoFundMe page mentioned that Mark Osintsev's unwavering positivity and optimism served as a constant source of inspiration to all those who crossed his path.

Mark Osintsev's extended family maintained that he was never one to engage in complaining or speaking ill of others and was a role model for his cousins and students, with many aspiring to emulate his admirable qualities.

Mark Osintsev's family says he had a heart of gold (Image via GoFundMe)

Several people die in car crashes caused by drunk drivers

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 28 individuals lose their lives every day in car crashes caused by drunk driving in the United States.

Over the span of 10 years, from 2010 to 2019, the NHTSA reported that more than 10,000 people died annually in car accidents involving drunk driving. The age groups with the highest percentage of drunk drivers are individuals between 21 to 24 years old (27%) and those between 25 to 34 years old (25%).

Teen drivers are significantly impacted by drunk driving incidents. Nearly a quarter of young drivers aged 15 to 20 who died in car crashes in 2019, had blood alcohol concentrations of .01 or higher, as per Forbes.

Teens are impacted most by DUI incidents (Representational Image via Getty)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the economic impact of alcohol-related car crashes amounts to a whopping $44 billion per year. In 2018, it was estimated that alcohol-impaired drivers got behind the wheel approximately 147 million times.

Further, the report by NHTSA stated that weekends experience nearly twice the number of alcohol-related and fatal car crashes compared to weekdays. It is important to note that even with the reduced traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol-related traffic accidents did not decrease. An analysis of 2020 traffic statistics by the NHTSA revealed that police reported alcohol involvement in 9% of crashes.

However, the percentage of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal car crashes varied across states, ranging from 11% in Utah to 34% in Rhode Island, according to the NHTSA.

