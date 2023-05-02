Marley & Me and 3 other hit Jennifer Aniston movies

Jennifer Aniston movie fans have a special place in their hearts for Marley and Me. Entertaining and heartfelt, it was very well-received by movie goers. When it was released on December 25, 2008, this movie grossed $14.75 million in ticket sales, setting a record for the largest Christmas Day box office ever.

Based on a memoir of the same name by John Grogan, this Jennifer Aniston movie is about a married couple and a mischievous Labrador pup they bring home. The best part about Marley and Me is that it is very relatable. Jennifer and Owen Wilson do a great job of showing what it's like to raise a free-spirited dog and the many life lessons a dog can teach its owners.

Jennifer started acting at an early age. She amassed worldwide fame after playing the role of Rachel Green in the popular 90s sitcom Friends. Over the years, she has made a name for herself in the industry and is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The award-winning actor and producer has explored different roles, both in TV and in films, throughout the span of her career.

In addition to Marley and Me, there are quite a few Jennifer Aniston movies that did well at the box office.

4 hit Jennifer Aniston movies that fans should not miss out on

1) Marley and Me (2008)

This Jennifer Aniston movie grossed a total of $247.8 million. The star of the movie is Marley, a young puppy that newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan welcome into their home. Despite their efforts, Marley refuses to follow the rules and gets into trouble almost every day. But the couple soon learn to embrace his free-spirited personality.

Marley is truly one-of-a-kind, but the chemistry between the two leads, Jennifer and Owen, and their reactions to Marley's antics help make the movie really entertaining to watch. Fun and heart-warming, this is a good Jennifer Aniston movie for the whole family to watch together.

2) Bruce Almighty (2003)

The box office collection for this Jennifer Aniston movie was $484.6 million. Directed by Tom Shadyac, it stars Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall, and Steve Carell. The story revolves around a television field reporter named Bruce Nolan who is bestowed with God's powers. Although it sounds fun at first, Bruce soon finds out that it's hard to play God.

Jennifer plays the role of Grace Connelly, Bruce's girlfriend. Jim Carrey does a great job as Bruce and perfectly portrays the selfish side of human nature. He is effortlessly funny and one of the main reasons to watch the movie, but Jennifer also does a great job holding her own. She does a great job in portraying the loving and supportive Grace who wants the best for Bruce. If you are looking for a good Jennifer Aniston movie that is funny and entertaining, then this will hit the right spot.

3) Along Came Polly (2004)

Directed by John Hamburg, this movie starring Ben Stiller alongside Jennifer Aniston grossed $178.3 million at the box office. The story focuses on Reuben Feffer who is not much of a risk-taker, but after his wife cheats on him, he decides to try a different approach. He then reconnects with his old classmate, Polly, who is all about trying new things and embracing new experiences.

Jennifer does a great job portraying the free-spirited Polly Prince who forces Reuben (Ben Stiller) to get out of his comfort zone. This is a good option for Jennifer Aniston movie fans who are looking for a hilarious and entertaining rom-com that plays on the concept of opposites attract.

4) Horrible Bosses (2011)

There aren't many Jennifer Aniston movies where she plays the villain, which is why her role in Horrible Bosses is worth mentioning. Grossing a total of $209.6 million at the box office, the movie follows three friends who are sick of their oppressive bosses. They form a plan to permanently get rid of their bosses, but things don't quite go as planned.

Jennifer plays the role of Dr. Julia Harris, who keeps harassing her employee, Dale Arbus (Charlie Day). Since she has mostly played good-hearted characters, it was impressive to watch her transform into a villain.

While many still see Jennifer as Rachel Green, these four entertaining Jennifer Aniston movies prove that the actor has evolved over the years and her acting skills have only gotten better with time.

Poll : 0 votes