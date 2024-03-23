Married At First Sight star Paige Banks embraces motherhood

Paige Banks from season 12 of Married at First Sight, officially announced the arrival of her baby girl in a recent Instagram post. Fans of the show knew of Paige's pregnancy since she announced it on Instagram in September 2023, and had since been waiting for news from her.

Paige Banks appeared on Married at First Sight, with Chris Williams, whom she divorced on the Decision Day of season 12 which concluded in May 2021. Paige has since been dating Justin who is now also the father of her newborn child.

The Instagram post that released the first-ever pictures of her daughter was in association with People, who also interviewed the couple about their new parenthood.

Paige Banks' Instagram post which announced the arrival of her daughter

Fans of Paige could feel the excitement through her words on Instagram as she tagged the post with a "#answeredprayer". The caption mentioned the exact time and date of her daughter's arrival and also revealed her name. It said,

"Baby Nova Rae arrived February 26, 2024, and we are so in love."

In the interview with People, the couple let out details on what their daughter's name means and what motivated them to keep it. They said,

"She was named Nova, which means Bright Star, because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine."

Talking about what Nova's day looks like, her parents also shared,

"Nova enjoys snuggles with Mom and Dad, listening to oldies music and long naps during the day to keep Mom and Dad up at night."

Paige also left a sweet message to her daughter, where she explained how these past 10 months of her pregnancy were a journey and how blessed and grateful they were to have her.

Married at First Sight star Paige Banks' baby shower and the announcement of her pregnancy

Paige Banks first announced her pregnancy on Instagram on September 5, in a post that had a picture of her holding a sonography scan of her baby with Justin by her side. Showing appreciation for her partner, Paige captioned the post,

"I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space. My confidant and most importantly my best friend. Life isn’t always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love."

In another post dated September 14, Paige Banks posted a clip of a housewarming baby announcement, where she had invited her friends and family to announce her pregnancy.

Her baby shower was on Christmas day, December 25, and she called it a Santa Baby Shower on Instagram. Captioning her baby shower post, Paige wrote,

"Thank you to all that traveled near & far to pour into our growing family, bought a gift or just checked in - we really appreciate you."

Addressing the lack of posts between September and December, Paige added to the same caption that she had been embracing the pregnancy and its symptoms privately however they couldn't wait to share some milestones with the fans.

The ongoing Married at First Sight season 17 has new episodes releasing every Wednesday, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime.