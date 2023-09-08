Married At First Sight UK season 8 release date, air time, and plot explored

A brand new season of Married At First Sight UK is on its way to television screens. Season 8 will be released shortly, according to the show's Instagram announcement on September 6, 2023:

"Save the date. Ceremonies commence Monday 18th September."

The caption further mentioned that audiences "are invited to the weddings of the year."

The eighth season of the show, Married At First Sight UK, will premiere on September 18, 2023, on E4. Compared to previous seasons, season 7 was released on August 29, 2022, while season 6 was released on August 30, 2021.

Season 8 of Married At First Sight UK: What to expect

The concept of the show is to let two individuals meet for the first time and get married at first sight. According to the description of the show based on E4, it mentions:

"The bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day."

This season's hosts will be Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas. There will be a few changes in the upcoming season of the show, including Paul C. Brunson and his team of experts, including Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, offering relationship advice to the cast individually. Speaking about the show, Paul C. Brunson said:

"You'll see in this series we make visits to their apartments, myself, Charlene and Mel. This will be the first series that you see all of us make independent visits to their apartments, and group visits to help them along."

Moreover, Married At First Sight UK season 8 will include a greater number of episodes than previous seasons. According to its description by E4, this season will be “more dramatic than ever before.” While the show had 30 episodes in season 7, fans can expect more in season 8.

During this season of the show, Married At First Sight UK, the participants are searching for their soulmates. They will be paired up based on the responses they provide to some unique and personal questions. Experts will select the couple, and after the marriage ceremony, the show will showcase the challenges they will face as a newlywed couple who don't know each other very well.

From living together to meeting each other's family for the first time, season 8 will show all the ups and downs the couple will experience. A lot of excitement came in when the network released the application forms for those interested in joining the show, Married At First Sight UK, for season 8.

The cast of Married At First Sight UK season 8 (Image via E4)

A list of cast members who will appear in season 8 has been released by E4. Ella, Jay, Laura, Peggy, Porscha, Rosaline, Shona, and Tasha are among the brides. Arthur, Brad, Georges, Luke, Nathanial, Paul, Terence, and Thomas are the grooms for season 8.

Married At First Sight UK: Where and when to watch the upcoming season

Married At First Sight UK is all set for season 8, which will feature more drama, controversy, and entertainment. E4 will release the upcoming season on September 18. Season 8 is scheduled for release on the following dates and times:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Tuesday, September 19

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm, Monday, September 18

Central Time (CT): 8 pm, Monday, September 18

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm, Monday, September 18

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Monday, September 18

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm, Monday, September 18

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Monday, September 18

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 2 a.m., Tuesday, September 19

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 am, Tuesday, September 19

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6.30 am, Tuesday, September 19

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, September 19

Married At First Sight UK season 8 will premiere on September 18 on E4.