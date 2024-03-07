Married at First Sight: Are Austin and Becca still married after Decision Day? 

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show that focuses on single individuals finding love through social science. Each couple is paired by professional matchmakers who evaluate every person's compatibility and personality. After the couple gets married, they are sent together for a honeymoon vacation, where the couple navigates their new connection.

Marriage counselors and experts help them resolve issues to understand one another better. Ultimately, the Decision Day determines whether the couple wants to stay together. According to the official Married at First Sight synopsis, the Lifetime series is described as:

"A group of singles agree to marry partners chosen for them by a team of relationship experts. Looking forward to a perfect match, they meet their mates for the first time on their wedding day."

One of the couples on Married at First Sight season 17, Austin Reed and Becca Haley, faced obstacles in their relationship and decided to stay together. Episode 20, titled Decision Day Round One, was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The newly released episode seemingly proves they are still married.

Married at First Sight cast members Austin Reed and Becca Haley's relationship explored

Married at First Sight cast members Austin Reed, a business expert, and Becca Haley, a professional photographer, were able to "bring out the best in each other," psychologist Dr. Pia said.

However, their relationship dynamic changed drastically towards the end of the show. Austin and Becca could sense the tension between each other as their differences on topics such as intimacy and religion negatively impacted them.

Becca strongly felt that Austin's behavior off-camera was completely different as he cared more about how his personality would be perceived in front of the show audience.

Before the Decision Day, Becca told Austin that he was being combative and his behavior towards her was indifferent:

"It's, like, I have an opinion and when I express it and it’s not the same as yours, it’s automatically considered combative."

Austin responded by saying:

"Like, am I being combative right now? The words you use to describe me aren’t for sure any that I’ve been described as. I’ve never been called these things. That’s what millions of people are going to see about me."

The Married at First Sight star communicated that she is hopeful her relationship would work only if the cameras are not around. Austin promised to work on himself and express his feelings better, but he felt he was being micro-managed in the relationship.

On the other hand, Becca wanted more space and couldn't figure out why Austin's body language shifted the moment the cameras went away. On Married at First Sight, season 17, episode 20, the two decided to stay together and work on themselves to make their relationship work.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Becca's co-star Clare informed her that Austin was hanging out with the show producers. Becca was upset by this action after she had told Austin that the cameras made her uncomfortable:

"All I thought Austin and I wanted was to be done with the cameras, to be done with the production. He's so worried about optics and I don't think he understands that the optics do not look good for him."

To get an update on Austin Reed and Becca Haley's relationship, stream episode 21 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.