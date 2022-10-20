Married at First Sight season 17 casting open: How to apply? Casting team is looking for singles from Denver

Married at First Sight is looking for singles from Denver for it's season 17. The casting team of the reality show are looking for people who are willing to take a major leap of faith to find their perfect partner.

As per the press release, the hit reality series noted how people can really find true love on Married at First Sight:

"The groundbreaking series has led to 14 couples still happily married and nine children, proving you really can find true love being married at first sight!"

How to apply for Married at First Sight season 17: Details explored

Lifetime announced season 17 of Married at First Sight well in advance so that people are well-prepared to apply for the reality drama when the scheduled dates arrive.

Interested candidates can apply for the new season on their official website at mafscasting.castingcrane.com. They should be more than 18 years old at the time of filling out the application form.

The form comprises various questions related to personal details, citizenship, passport, ethnicity, cultural background, and partner preferences. Candidates will also have to upload their photos, provide links to their social media handles, and submit a 15-second video explaining why they’re are “ready to get Married at First Sight!”

The final requirement to be on the show, as mentioned in the application, is the willingness to marry a stranger for at least eight weeks of the series’ filming duration.

The reality show has so far only included heterosexual couples in all its seasons, but this time, the form also asks which gender the applicants are interested in--"men, women, both/open."

How does the casting happen on Married at First Sight?

Candidates are also recruited via social media, dating apps, and in-person at bars. After the initial application approval, shortlisted candidates will be invited to a Skype chat. Couples are often matched for their personality and psychological and emotional compatibility.

When a candidate is part of the show, there are a lot of rules that they have to abide by. Since the marriages are 100% legally binding, there is no turning back till the decision day. Moreover, the candidate must be single during the entire casting process and should be seeking long-term commitment.

About Married at First Sight

The Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series marries two strangers at first sight. According to the show, the objective is to film:

“[The] emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage.”

On the show, the newly matched couple also share the good, the bad, and the ugly about their unique unions. After an eight-week experiment, each couple makes the biggest decision of their lives--to stay married or get a divorce. The show is full of love, high stakes, and suspense.

The show also provides guidance to the couple throughout the season. In season 15, DeVon Franklin, a Hollywood producer and relationship advisor, and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist, are providing additional support and advice to couples.

Pastor Calvin Roberson has helped various couples on the show during the tough phases of their married lives. Reflecting on the key to a successful marriage, the Pastor notes:

“Marriage doesn’t work, people work. If your marriage ain’t working it’s because you ain’t working hard enough. Embrace change. As a couple, you have to come together and find where you both have to change and then find some kind of compromise. Conflict arises when couples are identifying what their differences are and then agreeing on the compromises.”

Season 15 of Married at First Sight is currently airing every Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.

