Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 3: Fans divided as Contessa and Heavenly fight over Heavenly's YouTube videos

Tonight on Married to Medicine, Contessa, Toya and Simone planned an intervention for Heavenly about her YouTube videos which constantly talk about the ladies' personal lives at Contessa's house. The other ladies had no idea what was going to happen and Toya took their phones to prevent them from informing Heavenly about the event.
The ladies showed Heavenly's videos on a big screen, hoping that she would apologize for her statements, however, the plan took an awkward turn when Heavenly started to laugh at the videos instead. When Contessa tried to read her letter, Heavenly shouted at her for showing the clip in front of the other ladies.
Heavenly later claimed that she just said on-camera what the other ladies were saying behind everyone's back. She also said that Contessa was mad at her marriage and not her.
In response, Contessa became very angry and screamed that her wedding of more than 16 years was not a joke.
Married to Medicine fans were shocked at the fight between the ladies. They were divided on the intervention. Some fans felt that Heavenly needed to be held accountable for her horrible statements on the channel.
However, some viewers felt that Contessa was overreacting and that she was the one who disclosed her marriage secrets in front of the cameras.
Married to Medicine fans react as Contessa and Heavenly fight again
Some fans found it ironic that Contessa accused Heavenly of using her personal life to get social media likes while she herself told everyone that her husband was cheating on her in front of the cameras. Others sided with Contessa and said that Heavenly needed to be held accountable for her 'mean girl' behavior.
What else happened tonight on Married to Medicine?
Tonight on Married to Medicine, Dr Simone met Quad for a lunch and was surprised when Quad was on time. The ladies discussed how Quad's life had changed after Mason's arrival. Simone was happy for Quad and the latter said that she would never let any man control her the way Mason did.
Toya complained to Contessa about her husband not giving her attention and wanting to build a legacy by ignoring their two sons. She bought herself flowers, but Contessa said that Toya's whole life was about self-care and that she did not need flowers for the same.
Dr. Jackie also gave her patient important pregnancy advice, saying that African-American women are four to five times more likely to die during the birthing process.
Anila and her kids bid an emotional farewell to Miss Gomez, who was their nanny for the past 5 years.
Cecila and Simone met Omarosa Newman - Simone's friend and a popular writer who worked with President Trump - to discuss their new relationship advice book. They spoke about how both of them came from divorced families but were married for the past 25 years.
Married to Medicine airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.