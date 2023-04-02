Martha Cooks season 2 release date and air time on Roku Channel

Season 2 of the popular cooking series, Martha Cooks, is all set to air on Monday, April 3, on Roku Channel at 3.01 am ET. Viewers can stream the series on the channel for free.

After season 1 was extremely well-received by the audience, Martha Stewart will once again head to some of her favorite places to give fans a glimpse of several cuisines and behind-the-scenes of how the food is prepared. The host will also be seen giving several tips and tricks for viewers to make easy homemade dishes.

Martha Cooks season 2 will see the host reveal some more cooking secrets

Season 2 of Martha Cooks will have popular television personality Martha Stewart reveal some cooking secrets, meet a few chef friends, and give viewers a closer look into natural ingredients and a variety of cuisines and dishes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"[Martha Cooks season 2] welcomes viewers into Martha's farm kitchen and visits some of her favorite places to create some incredible cuisine, confections, and treats. Working with world-renowned chefs and dear friends, she will reveal techniques and how-to instructions like only Martha can."

The official trailer for the cooking series was released by Roku Channel in February 2023 and saw the host welcoming viewers for a brand new season, assuring them that they were going to love it. The host further said:

"I bring you into my kitchen and visiting some of my favorite places to try some incredble cuisines, delicious pastries, and create some wonderful dishes. We might even have a little fun."

From croissants to lobsters and from woodfire pizza to saucy noodles, viewers will be left wanting for more. Season 2 of the series will air a total of 10 episodes, each of which will be more than 30 minutes long.

Who is Martha Cooks host Martha Stewart?

Martha Stewart is an Emmy-winning television show host, author, entrepreneur, teacher, and lifestyle expert. She is the go-to person for an individual who wants to try and learn hacks and ways of healthy living, including organization, home renovation, cooking, crafting, gardening, and many other aspects.

She was raised in Nutley, New Jersey. She belongs to a big family and has five siblings.

Her passion for a healthy lifestyle began at an early age. While her mother took charge of teaching her cleaning, cooking, baking, and crafting, her father introduced her to gardening.

Martha graduated in history and architectural history from Barnard College. She worked briefly as a stockbroker on Wall Street, where she was introduced to various nuances of business. The TV personality moved to Westport, Connecticut, in 1972 and began a catering business.

Martha also took inspiration from her experience with food to publish her first book Entertaining (1982). Since then, she has written a wide variety of books in the areas of home-keeping, baking, and cooking.

She founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in 1996. According to PBS, the company reaches over 100 million viewers across all media platforms every month and has a growing retail presence both online and offline.

The Martha Cooks host also had her own cooking series in 2012, Martha Stewart Cooking School, which won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Series, In-Studio or Location, in 2014.

Martha Stewart @MarthaStewart Tune in to The @TODAYshow this morning during the 8am hour ET to see how I make my delicious fish burger from Season 2 of “Martha Cooks.” It premieres on April 3rd on @TheRokuChannel Tune in to The @TODAYshow this morning during the 8am hour ET to see how I make my delicious fish burger from Season 2 of “Martha Cooks.” It premieres on April 3rd on @TheRokuChannel! https://t.co/PpdxB96z0J

Season 2 of the series will give its viewers a closer look at Martha's approach towards cooking, choosing ingredients, and healthy living. The host's presence and camaraderie with fellow chefs is sure to make it a worthwhile watch. The series is produced by Marquee Brands for The Roku Channel.

Don't forget to watch Martha Cooks season 2 on Monday, April 3, 2023, on Roku Channel at 3.01 am ET.

