Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 “Safety Orange” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Martine Rose's distinctive creations strive to redefine the boundaries of design. Along with contributing to her work with her own named collection, she previously collaborated with Nike Inc. to bring the illustrious Nike Shox R4 to the arena of high fashion.

The two names joined forces once more to deliver a groundbreaking mule design, labeled Nike Shox Mule MR4. These mules are reimagined in three colorways: "Safety Orange," "Scuba Blue," and "Black." Here, the "Safety Orange" variant features bright yellow and orange makeup that are complimented with black and silver hues.

As stated by Nike's press release, the eagerly awaited Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 "Safety Orange" shoes are scheduled for release on July 25, 2023, on Martine Rose's official website. This will be followed by a wider launch on July 27 via the Swoosh's SNKRS app as well as a slew of other associated stores at a retail price of 200 USD per pair.

Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 “Safety Orange” shoes are complimented with black hues

Color: Safety Orange/Black-Metallic Silver

Style Code: DQ2401-800

Release Date: July 27, 2023

There are specific times in fashion and sports that are so dramatically daring that their arrival generates a definite "before" and "after." Martine Rose has grasped an opportunity for both fashion and sports in her latest collaboration with Swoosh, ushering us all into a "after" world that is more equitable, inclusive, powerful, and uplifting.

The designer debuted her highly awaited partnership, the Shox Mule MR 4, as a component of her Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week. Following its first look, the Swoosh official presented the complete assortment on July 3, 2023, via press release.

This innovative Nike collection challenges established gender norms in football apparel and footwear, presenting gender-neutral customized items that revolutionize player outfitting and redefine athletic culture for generations to come. This line is specifically made for top footballers and is meant to be donned by the world's greatest players during this summer's main tournament.

The description of the upcoming assortment on the Nike's newsroom reads:

"The Nike x Martine Rose Collection dissolves the boundaries of men and women’s football styling with gender-free tailored player suiting that advances sport style and expands the culture of sport for the next generation. Purposefully connecting and merging the moments of “getting off the plane” to “arriving on the pitch,” the collection elevates the look of the elite women’s game and closes the gender gap in considered, crafted tailoring for women’s sport."

The Nike x Martine Rose line includes a player's suit jacket, pants, trench coat, shirt, and a variety of accoutrements, including as stockings, gloves, and sunglasses, in addition to the unique boots.

The Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 "Safety Orange" shoes arrives in Safety Orange, Black, and Metallic Silver color palette. The Shox platform in the heels sits above an extended, pointy toe box created from a Foamposite-like molded substance.

Aside from the co-branded emblems on the tongues as well as insoles, the 3M reflective accents are notable touches. The collection is offered in unique packaging that reflects the collection's attention to quality and artistry.

Mark the calendars for the planned Nike Shox Mule MR4 "Safety Orange" pairs and accompanying apparel collection that will be purchasable later in July 2023. Those interested in copping them, they can get the Swoosh's SNKRS app for instant alerts as soon as the pair becomes available.

