Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 “Scuba Blue” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand once again partnered with its longtime associate and fashion label, Martine Rose, for their new take on the Nike Shox Mule MR4. With three new color schemes, one of which is the "Scuba Blue" colorway, the designer Martine Rose gave the silhouette a completely new makeover. This lineup will be offered alongside a chic apparel capsule comprising suits, trousers, shirts, and more.

According to a press statement from Nike, the much-anticipated Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 "Scuba Blue" shoes will go on sale on July 25, 2023, only via Martine Rose's official website. On July 27, a wider rollout will take place with a retail price of $200 USD for each pair through the Swoosh's SNKRS app and a number of other stores.

Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 "Scuba Blue" shoes are accented with black hues

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



More Details : snkrne.ws/3rgZq7s OFFICIAL LOOK: Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 "Scuba Blue" 🤿More Details OFFICIAL LOOK: Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 "Scuba Blue" 🤿 More Details 📝: snkrne.ws/3rgZq7s https://t.co/WhBIbfFMsx

There are certain moments in the sports and fashion worlds that are so bold that their arrival results in a definite "before" and "after." In her most recent venture with Swoosh, Martine Rose seizes the chance to shake up both industries, welcoming us all into an "after" world that promises to be more inclusive, strong, and inspiring.

During London Fashion Week, the designer unveiled her eagerly anticipated collaboration, the Shox Mule MR 4, as the centerpiece of her Spring/Summer 2024 range. Following its initial reveal, Nike Inc. released a press statement on July 3, 2023, presenting the entire collection.

The eagerly awaited Shox Mule MR 4 silhouette from the designer's joint lineup comes in three gorgeous colorways, namely "Scuba Blue," "Black," and "Safety Orange." By creating gender-free suited pieces that reimagine players reinventing sporting culture for subsequent generations, this pioneering cooperation intends to shake up conventional gender stereotypes in football fashion.

The upcoming line is described as follows on the Swoosh's newsroom:

"The Nike x Martine Rose Collection dissolves the boundaries of men and women’s football styling with gender-free tailored player suiting that advances sport style and expands the culture of sport for the next generation."

It continues,

"Purposefully connecting and merging the moments of “getting off the plane” to “arriving on the pitch,” the collection elevates the look of the elite women’s game and closes the gender gap in considered, crafted tailoring for women’s sport."

Scuba Blue, Black, and Metallic Silver make up the eye-catching color scheme of the upcoming Shox Mule MR 4. Its distinctive design includes an extensive, pointed-toe box built using a molded polymer resembling Foamposite that sits over the Shox platform inside the heels. Co-branded labels on the tongues in addition to the insoles and the 3M reflective accents are noteworthy features.

The series is delicately wrapped in unique packaging, displaying great artistry and dedication to detail.

Co-signed Goods @cosignedgoods Official Images Of The Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 “Scuba Blue” Official Images Of The Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR 4 “Scuba Blue” https://t.co/B5a8yM3uU2

The most recent version of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR 4 is included in the Nike x Martine Rose Collection, along with a player's suit blazer, pants, trench, and shirt. Interestingly, the striking blue and purple color scheme of the footwear pays homage to the infamously vivid goalkeeper jerseys of the 1990s, and the design serves as a symbol for football equality, the ever-expanding popularity of the sport, and a preview of what Nike and Martine will release later this year.

Schedule a reminder for the next Shox Mule MR4 "Scuba Blue" shoes and apparel line, which will go on sale later in July 2023. Those who are interested in buying them can download the SNKRS app from the Swoosh to receive quick alerts when the pair goes on sale.

