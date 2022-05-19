"Maryanne above all": Fans react as Maryanne Oketch ups her game strategy on Survivor

It is time for another exciting episode of Survivor Season 42. Episode 12 of the reality competition aired on May 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and had all the elements for an intriguing episode. The castaways have one last chance to outwin and outrun each other to secure a spot for themselves in the season finale. Who will be the ones making it to the end?

Maryanne is coming across as a strong contender for this game. One fan tweeted:

Myriam 🌊 @maximusmom13 #Survivor Thus season is so fluid! They’re all playing so hard each week & it when you think the episode is going 1 way, it goes the opposite way! I’m just loving this season. And Maryanne above all! Thus season is so fluid! They’re all playing so hard each week & it when you think the episode is going 1 way, it goes the opposite way! I’m just loving this season. And Maryanne above all! 🙌 #Survivor

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the Survivor journey for this season started with 18 contestants on the beautiful islands of Fiji, where they gave their all to win challenges, find advantages, form alliances, and play mind games to move ahead in the competition. After a long run, only six players remain to showcase their absolute best and see who can be the last one standing to claim the coveted title.

Fans react to Survivor contestant Maryanne amping up her game

As soon as Linsay told Mike about her amulet idol, the latter played things safe by relaying the same information to Jonathan and Maryanne. It came as a big shock to both people, but Maryanne already has an idol which causes her to finally play her game and strategize to get stronger players like Omar and Lindsay.

Check out what fans think of Maryanne's game below.

jenny @jennyautumn #survivor loving both omar and maryanne at this stage of the game makes everything hard, but i’m convinced one of them are winning, so i’m going to be happy regardless. 🤩 loving both omar and maryanne at this stage of the game makes everything hard, but i’m convinced one of them are winning, so i’m going to be happy regardless. 🤩🇨🇦 #survivor

Peridiam @BillyGiese I think these players are underestimating Maryanne's potential. Given she has two advantages and several allies going into the home stretch, she's not only very protected but very well-liked with this jury. #Survivor I think these players are underestimating Maryanne's potential. Given she has two advantages and several allies going into the home stretch, she's not only very protected but very well-liked with this jury. #Survivor

Stephanie @Steph832 Would love to see Mike and Maryanne in the final. They're both playing the game hard. #Survivor Would love to see Mike and Maryanne in the final. They're both playing the game hard. #Survivor

emily 🍒 @azahsflowers that scene of maryanne saying shes not a goat with the intense music really felt like a winner shot #survivor that scene of maryanne saying shes not a goat with the intense music really felt like a winner shot #survivor

thea @kateshrmas i have been a maryanne truther from day 1 #Survivor i have been a maryanne truther from day 1 #Survivor

Joe Reid @joereid



The Survivor edit: "NO SHE'S NOT AND YES SHE IS." Every other player on #Survivor : "Maryanne is a goat who isn't driving game strategy."The Survivor edit: "NO SHE'S NOT AND YES SHE IS." Every other player on #Survivor: "Maryanne is a goat who isn't driving game strategy."The Survivor edit: "NO SHE'S NOT AND YES SHE IS."

Brice Izyah @BriceIzyah #Survivor #Survior42 Yessssss Maryanne let them know you’re a real contender in this game Yessssss Maryanne let them know you’re a real contender in this game 💜💜💜 #Survivor #Survior42

KL @kaylraine



I’m for it. Is this episode the kickstart to the Maryanne winner edit??I’m for it. #survivor #survivor 42 Is this episode the kickstart to the Maryanne winner edit?? I’m for it. #survivor #survivor42 https://t.co/8v7Gf6Jm59

gabby pascuzzi @gabbypascuzzi yes maryanne is a CONTENDER and not a sacrificial lamb!!!! we love an underdog arc!!!!! #survivor yes maryanne is a CONTENDER and not a sacrificial lamb!!!! we love an underdog arc!!!!! #survivor

What to expect from Episode 12 of Survivor?

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs See who makes it to the finale on a brand new The end is almost within reach!See who makes it to the finale on a brand new #Survivor tomorrow at 8/7c on @CBS The end is almost within reach!👀 See who makes it to the finale on a brand new #Survivor tomorrow at 8/7c on @CBS!💥 https://t.co/G8Fbso66HL

Episode 12 will witness the contestants fight hard for their survival in the game, whether it be performing in the individual challenges or forming any kind of alliance to keep themselves safe for one more day on the Survivor island.

The series has set its bar really high this season by introducing a significant number of surprises along the way, adding to more drama than in previous seasons.

The stakes have been higher since the tribes were merged into one almost five weeks ago. Since then, it has been a constant struggle for the contestants to do whatever they can to manage to stay back and not get voted out by fellow contestants. The last few Tribal Councils have seen very dramatic and unexpected turns, and this week isn't going to make it any easier.

Viewers will see the castaways employ different strategies to prove their worth in the competition. The six contestants competing to "outwin and outlast" are Maryanne, Romeo, Jonathan, Lindsay, Mike, and Omar.

Jonathan will try to break his fellow Taku tribe players Maryanne, Omar, and Lindsay, although it has been the only tribe to have had a maximum number of players reach the semi-finals. However, fellow member Lindsay is bent on axing him out and tries to talk others into the same.

Now that Mike's immunity idol is with Omar, it will be interesting to see how their alliance pans out. Lindsay will be playing her amulet idol, as it expires after this stage of the competition. Maryanne, too, is planning a big game, and viewers will get to witness the power of her advantages that the other castaways are unaware of.

Viewers can expect some interesting twists and turns in this episode. Survivor has always promised sufficient drama for its fans, and this week will surely not disappoint. Among the six ambitious players giving it their best, who will be the next castaway to be eliminated? Keep watching to find out.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh