Masters of the Air episode 4 ending explained: Is Buck dead?

In the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, viewers are left questioning whether Buck Cleven, a character whose plane was downed in episode 4, has perished. The show delves into the intense experiences of Buck and his comrades during World War II missions.

In the debut episode, Buck's inaugural mission with the 100th results in tragedy, with lives and planes lost to enemy fire. Despite this setback, military leadership greenlights another perilous mission to target the U-boat pens in Bremen.

As the storyline in Masters of the Air unfolds, Buck's friend Bucky Egan learns of his fate while on a London weekend pass, sparking speculation about Buck's survival. However, it is later revealed that Buck is alive. Though his plane was shot down, Buck and his crew managed to bail out before it crashed.

This mirrors the real-life experience of Gale Cleven, upon whom Buck's character is based, who survived a similar incident during the war.

How accurate was Buck Cleven's mission in Masters of the Air episode 4?

In Masters of the Air episode 4, the absence of the Bremen mission's depiction focuses the narrative on the soldiers at Thorpe Abbotts, offering a perspective that feels true to history. The soldiers' dismay at the significant number of missing men upon the 100th's return resonates deeply.

While Colonel Harding reports eight planes lost, discrepancies in records don't detract from the overall sentiment of substantial losses.

The assumption of Buck's death rings particularly true in this episode. With no confirmation of his fate, he and the other missing soldiers are labeled as MIA, leading to a prevailing belief among men that they are deceased. This somber perspective reflects the harsh reality of ongoing losses and the uncertainty surrounding wartime fatalities.

Masters of the Air episode 4 ending explained

The opening sequence of episode 4

The start of episode 4 plunges viewers into the aftermath of a bombing mission in Algeria, where the aircraft of the 100th Bomb Group have just returned from attacking enemy targets.

The news of Kurt's death hits hard, underscoring the dangers faced by the crew on every mission. This sets the scene for a deeper dive into the psychological impact of war and the inner strength needed to withstand its challenges.

The party scene explained

Set against the backdrop of celebrations honoring Captain Dy's milestone of completing 25 missions, the episode explores the complex emotions that accompany such achievements. Amidst the joyous atmosphere, there's an underlying feeling of unease, as partygoers are reminded of the constant presence of loss and danger.

With each toast and expression of congratulations, the harsh reality of war's toll becomes more apparent, highlighting the delicate balance between life and death in the midst of combat.

Steering through hope and despair: The realities of war in episode 4

Introducing Rosenthal and other new recruits sheds light on the contrast between optimism and naivety among freshmen pilots entering the fray. While they're eager to make a difference, seasoned veterans like Buck Cleven and Bucky Egan understand the grim realities awaiting them. Rosenthal's optimism and Bucky's advice navigate the complexities of hope and disillusionment amidst uncertainty.

The episode doesn't shy away from depicting the horrors of war, showing London ablaze and capturing the anguished cries of a grieving mother. Through these scenes, it highlights the indiscriminate nature of war and the human suffering it inflicts on soldiers and civilians alike.

Central to the episode is Quinn's journey through occupied territory, grappling with guilt over his actions in the previous mission. As he faces danger and reflects on survival, Quinn's arc delves into themes of redemption, resilience, and the human spirit.

The ending explained

As the episode nears its end, the fate of Buck remains uncertain after his aircraft is lost during a mission. The heartbreaking news of 80 men lost serves as a stark reminder of the brutal truths of war, leaving viewers anxious about Buck's fate. Meanwhile, Bucky's determination to seek justice for his friend sets the scene for future episodes, hinting at an emotional journey filled with danger and determination.

What is the future of Buck Cleven in Masters of the Air?

While Austin Butler's character, Gale "Buck" Cleven, survives the airplane crash in Masters of the Air, it marks just the beginning of his wartime journey. The series may delve into Buck's subsequent experiences in Europe, though it's uncertain at this point.

In reality, Buck's crash in German territory was a pivotal moment in his war story. Upon landing, he and his crew encountered a German farmer, who turned them over to German authorities.

Buck, along with Captain Bernard DeMarco (a character absent from the series), underwent extensive interrogation before being sent to a prisoner-of-war camp called Stalag Luft III, where they remained until the war's end. According to Cleven's profile from the 100th Bomb Group Foundation, he was held as a prisoner of war at Stalag Luft from October 1943 to March 1945.

As Masters of the Air continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of WWII bomber crews, Buck's survival adds depth to the series, honoring the resilience and bravery of those who served. With the narrative unfolding, viewers can anticipate further revelations about Buck's journey and his pivotal role in the war effort.

With four episodes remaining, the opportunity arises to explore this significant chapter in the 100th Bomb Group's story, both in the skies and on the ground, offering a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made during WWII.

Fresh episodes of Masters of the Air premiere every Friday on Apple TV+.