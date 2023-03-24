"Matt is going through hell": Why were Next Level Chef fans sure of Matt Groark going into elimination?

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants creating incredible dishes to impress their mentors and move forward in the competition. Viewers witnessed a variety of dishes and a lot of talent and creativity, while also ongoing tensions throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Matt Groark from chef Richard Blais' team struggled in the kitchen with his cod fish. He had trouble fileting the same, dropped the pancetta on the floor and had issues while cooking the pod in the pan. His dish was ultimately sent into the elimination round.

Fans, however, called it ahead of the judges. They were worried for the contestant from the beginning. One tweeted:

The hit Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Fans have already picked their favorite contestants and are rooting for them to win. The participants were divided into three teams, each guided by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. While some managed to impress, others failed to do so.

Matt has a tough day in the kitchen on Next Level Chef

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for another day filled with challenges. After last week's elimination, chef Nyesha Arrington's team was cooking from the basement, chef Richard Blais' team took the middle tier and chef Gordon Ramsay's team took to the top floor after being in the basement for two simultaneous weeks.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Here, Fishy Fishy, reads:

"Chefs are alarmed when they learn the ins and outs of what it takes to make a next-level fish dish; for the first time ever, when the platform comes down, it doesn't stop."

The Next Level Chef contestants were greeted with a big surprise for their themed challenge this week. This time around, the contestants had to cook with fish, which initially seemed like an easier challenge. However, it quickly turned difficult when the mentors revealed more to the same.

Next Level Chef @NextLevelFOX



We're making fish dishes TONIGHT on Can you feel the motion in the ocean?We're making fish dishes TONIGHT on #NextLevelChef at 8/7c! Can you feel the motion in the ocean? 🌊We're making fish dishes TONIGHT on #NextLevelChef at 8/7c! https://t.co/gXW7qWL48l

Unlike previous weeks when the platform carrying the ingredients stopped for a few seconds on each floor, tonight there was no stopping it. The platform would keep moving from the top to the bottom tier and the chefs had to pick whatever they could in that time.

Moreover, the platform only had three big fish, one for each team. They had to unanimously decide just before the platform reached them to pick the choice of fish they wanted to work on as a team.

The Next Level Chef contestants soon got to work. While some managed to successfully work on the fish, others were stressed since the beginning of the challenge. Matt from chef Richard Blais' team struggled to filet the cod fish. His skills stressed out the mentor, who was worried that the contestant would make a mistake which jeopardizes the team.

HexClad @hexclad #nextlevelchef if only you could have used a hexclad hybrid non-stick pan @groarkboysbbq if only you could have used a hexclad hybrid non-stick pan @groarkboysbbq #nextlevelchef https://t.co/3IdVcfI6t7

Fellow team member Chris then took charge of the fileting. Many other contestants, including Preston, who left the fish raw, Omi, who burnt her fish, and others faced several obstacles.

However, it didn't seem like a great day for Matt in the Next Level Chef kitchen. He dropped the pancetta on the floor and worried if he had enough left for his dish. By the end of the challenge, he also struggled to cook the cod in the pan as it kept coming apart.

Matt was ultimately sent into elimination round of the competition.

Fans react to Matt's day in the Next Level Chef kitchen

Fans were worried about Matt's future in the kitchen. They knew he was going into elimination based on his performance. Check out what they have to say.

Monique @calhoun_monique Preston and Matt in the elimination not surprised. #NextLevelChef Preston and Matt in the elimination not surprised. #NextLevelChef

Dwayne @dadjr84 Matt has no immunity pin to save him. #NextLevelChef Matt has no immunity pin to save him. #NextLevelChef

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 I wouldn't be surprised if Matt goes to the elimination round. #NextLevelChef I wouldn't be surprised if Matt goes to the elimination round. #NextLevelChef

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 OMG! Matt's pancetta fell to the floor. He got to figure out something since he can't use that now, unless he has some spare left. #NextLevelChef OMG! Matt's pancetta fell to the floor. He got to figure out something since he can't use that now, unless he has some spare left. #NextLevelChef

Natasha @OnlyByNatasha

#NextLevelChef Matt filleting the cod fish Matt filleting the cod fish #NextLevelChef https://t.co/T6Yb5GFoMF

Dwayne @dadjr84 Matt is gonna mutilate this fish #NextLevelChef Matt is gonna mutilate this fish #NextLevelChef

Season 2 of Next Level Chef is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, viewers will witness the contestants getting into the toughest challenges that will test their culinary abilities. They will have to stay tuned to witness all of it pan out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes