Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episosde 6? Alcohol challenge, misses and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cheftestants participating in a themed challenge and creating incredible dishes to impress the judges and secure their safety. While some managed to become successful, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, April from chef Nyesha's team and Chris from chef Richard's team were sent into elimination over poorly constructed dishes. Both contestants had to take an elevated take on fish and chips. However, April's batter was soggy, which made her the sixth chef to be eliminated from the competition.

The hit Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 2 of the competition saw the contestants divided into three teams, each led by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. The chefs presented a lot of variety and creativity throughout the challenges.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day of challenges and cooking. After the previous week's elimination, chef Gordon Ramsay's team cooked from the basement for the second consecutive time, chef Nyesha Arrington's team cooked from the middle floor, and chef Richard Blais' team took the top tier.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sugar and Tea and Rum, reads:

"Competitors use skill to cook an alcohol-based dish; one chef is eliminated."

As the Next Level Chef contestants entered the kitchen, the mentors introduced them to the guest judge, Irish singer Nathan Evans. From his performance, the chefs were introduced to their theme challenge, which was to make an alcohol-infused dish. They had to pick their choice of protein from the platform, as well as alcohol that would compliment the same.

Chefs, including Matt and April, were a little disappointed with their picks, while contestants like Tucker were lucky enough to grab a filet mignon from the platform in the basement. Mentor Richard was worried about a few of his team chefs as they struggled with their ingredients, while Gordon was impressed with Preston's dish, which was a gnocchi made from instant mash.

19 year-old chef Preston Nguyen didn't have enough experience with alcohol but pledged to do his best. Soon in the Next Level Chef episode, the mid-round mayhem brought out an ingredient that the chefs hoped might be of use to them. The elevator brought down plantains, which helped Omi with her Puerto Rican cuisine.

Matt was initially excited about the prospect of getting potatoes but was disappointed when the mid-round mayhem didn't satisfy his needs. Even April was seemingly flustered as she struggled to incorport plantains into her dish.

Apart from the usual struggles in the kitchen, the contestants fared better than in previous weeks. Unlike the past few Next Level Chef episodes, all the chefs managed to get their dishes up on the platform. From team Gordon Ramsay, Preston's dish impressed them the most. Vinny, Tucker and Michelle also managed to be successful.

From chef Nyesha Arrington's team on Next Level Chef, Omi, Pilar, Nuri and Shay impressed everyone with their creativity, taste and plating skills. However, April's steak was overcooked and, according to chef Richard, "wasn't a cohesive dish." The latter's team also brought out winning dishes from Mehreen and Tineke Younger (Tini).

By the end of the challenge, Preston from chef Gordon's team was crowned the winner, and the contestant saved himself and his team from elimination. Chef Nyesha chose April to send into elimination, while Richard chose Chris, who forgot to put his sauce, the key ingredient, into his dish.

For their elimination challenge on Next Level Chef, April and Chris had to cook an elevated level of fish and chips in 30 minutes. April's batter was soggy and was thus eliminated from the competition.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be tested on different aspects of their culinary skills, which will prove who is worthy of the title. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

