Meet the cast of Race To Survive: Alaska season 1

USA Network's new hardcore survival series Race To Survive: Alaska season 1 is all set to premiere on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 pm ET on the network.

The new show will have teams competing against each other in the tough environment of the Alaskan wilderness. They will have to endure the challenges that come their way to stand a chance at winning the $500,000 grand prize.

The Race To Survive: Alaska contestants come from all walks of life and belong to diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. Throughout the series, they will be seen challenging themselves as they strive to survive and push each other to their limits to make it to the end.

Many participants have had survival experiences, so it will be interesting to see what they bring to the table.

Race To Survive: Alaska will see contestants coming from different backgrounds and cultures

1) Jeff Leininger and Hunter Leininger

The interesting father-son duo will take to the dangerous Alaskan areas to test themselves. The team has both the oldest and the youngest members in the competition.

Jeff has had a whole life of adventurous experiences, and his son Hunter is inspired by his father. The team's dynamic partnership will indeed be a must-watch.

2) Robin Moore and Elizabeth Killham

The Race To Survive team members are good friends who have chosen the toughest challenge to bond over. While Elizabeth, 36, works as a veterinarian, Robin, 45, is an ER doctor.

The duo met on a skiing trip to Egypt and bonded on their shared love of adventure. As per USA Network, Robin has ascended the seven summits, while Elizabeth has gained a lot of adventure experience over the years.

3) Brett Gatten and Esther Sanderlin

Brett, 46, and Esther, 40, met on a dating app after the former shifted to Alaska. They both bonded over their love for the outdoors. They have been in a relationship for over two years and have been testing their survival skills, including hunting and fishing. They hope to bring the same experience to the show.

4) Wilson Hoogendorn and Oliver Hoogendorn

This Race To Survive team might just have an upper hand in the competition, considering they are Alaskan natives (Inupiaq brothers) who come from Nome, Alaska.

As per USA Network, they are the first Native Alaskan team to summit Denali in 13 days and ski down the highest peak in North America in just a day. Wilson is a gold diver and Oliver is a commercial fisherman.

5) Cason Crane and Bella Crane

The brother-sister duo have a lot to give. The New York-based duo are Ivy League graduates but can't be considered just "nerds." They have also gained adventure experiences inspired by their family.

According to USA Network, Bella completed the Pacific Crest Trail solo. Cason was the first person to plant the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag on all seven summits. Their combined intelligence and love for adventure will make them the perfect competitors.

6) Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar

Christian, 25, is an ice climber and works as a mountain guide. Max has gained enough experience from being on the show Naked and Afraid, where he spent a total of 156 days on four different continents with limited supplies. The Race To Survive team are the ultimate survivalists and will give the other teams a run for their money.

7) Genevive Walker and Favia Dubyk

The two ladies are competing on the show for more than just the cash prize and the adventure. They met at a rock-climbing festival and felt they needed to create a space for black female climbers.

Favia, 34, is a cancer survivor and a professional rock climber. Genevive, 33, is a wilderness first responder. They will prove their mettle to climb all the way to the top.

8) Hakim Isler and Justice Norman

According to USA Network's bio, Hakim, 45, is a skilled psy-ops Army veteran. He is also the owner of a survival school where he equips veterans struggling with PTSD with primitive survival skills.

He met Justice, 38, on one of the courses. Both are passionate towards martial arts and will be seen using their survival experience to potentially earn a shot at the grand cash prize.

Race To Survive: Alaska will bring different sets of contestants together. While they have all earned sufficient survival experience, enduring the Alaskan terrain is no easy task.

The challenges will have them go through some of the toughest life experiences and only time will tell who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Race To Survive: Alaska on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 pm ET on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes