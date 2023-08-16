Meet the seven-member project group EL7Z UP: Queendom Puzzle's final lineup announced

On Tuesday, August 15, the seven finalists who'll be debuting into EL7Z UP, the resultant group of Mnet's reality survival show, Queendom Puzzle, were revealed. The show, which was a spin-off of Mnet's previous reality survival show, Queendom, featured K-pop idols from different girl groups belonging to all four generations.

Out of the 26 contestants who competed in the show, seven members debuted into the project group, which was decided by their final rankings on the show. The ranking was arrived at via an amalgamation of 50% global votes through the Mnet App and 50% Korean votes through the Mnet App or text.

As the final lineup of EL7Z UP was revealed, fans have been quite happy with the outcome, considering the combination of talented artists.

All about the seven members of EL7Z UP who made it to the finale lineup of the reality survival show, Queendom Puzzle

1) H1-KEY's Hwiseo

Ranking first in Queendom Puzzle with a total of 444,495 votes, Hwiseo stands as the first member of EL7Z UP. The idol was born on July 31, 2002, and grew up in Seoul, Korea.

She was added as a new member to the already existing girl group, H1-KEY, housed under Grandline Group in 2022. Prior to this, she had trained for nine and a half years under both The Black Label and Source Music.

2) woo!ah!'s Nana

The next EL7Z UP member is Nana, who ranked second with a total of 430,450 votes. The idol was also raised in Seoul, South Korea, and she was born on March 9, 2001.

Nana is not only a member of the girl group, woo!ah!, but is also their leader. After two and a half years of training under NV Entertainment, she made her debut with her group on May 15, 2020.

3) PURPLE KISS' Yuki

Yuki from PURPLE KISS is the third member of EL7Z UP, with her votes coming up to 394,649 votes. The idol was born on November 6, 2002, in Japan. She first joined RBW Entertainment in 2018, and after about three years of training, the singer debuted under the K-pop girl group, PURPLE KISS on March 15, 2021.

Yuki's known for her composing and lyric-writing skills, especially when it comes to her own rap verses.

4) Lovelyz's Kei

Ranking in fourth place on Queendom Puzzle with 376,553 votes is Kei from Lovelyz. The idol, born on March 20, 1995, first debuted with her group under Woollim Entertainment in 2014. Additionally, she also made her solo debut in 2019, with her first mini album, Over and Over.

However, in November 2021, she decided against renewing her contract with Woolim Entertainment and is now housed under A2Z Entertainment. Prior to this, she was briefly under Palmtree Entertainment as a musical actress before canceling her contract.

5) WJSN's Yeoreum

The next EL7Z UP member is Yeorum, from another long-running K-pop group, WJSN. With a total of 371,096 votes, the idol secured the fifth rank in the final lineup.

Born on January 10, 1999, she debuted with WJSN in 2016 under Starship Entertainment. Additionally, she was also part of a previous project group, Y TEEN. Her group's subunit, which she's also a part of, WJSN CHOCOME won first place in Queendom 2.

6) Rocket Punch's Yeonhee

Born on December 6, 2000, Rocket Punch's Yeonhee is the next member of EL7Z UP. The idol ranked sixth on the final lineup after bagging a total of 358,059 votes.

After about two years and seven months of training under Woollim Entertainment, she debuted under her group, Rocket Punch, on August 7, 2019. The idol also stands as the leader of the group.

7) CLC's Yeeun

The last member to bring EL7Z UP to a full circle is CLC's Yeeun. She ranked seventh during the final episode with a total of 350,517 votes. Born on August 10, 1998, the idol was brought up in Gyeonggi, South Korea. She initially debuted under CUBE Entertainment with her group, CLC, on March 19, 2015. However, in 2022, she decided to sign up with Superbell Company after her contract expiration.

The idol was also a former participant in Mnet's 2020 reality survival show, Good Girl, which saw female rappers and K-pop soloists battle against each other. Yeeun recently made her solo debut under her new company on April 13, 2023, with her single album, The Beginning.

With all the members making up the project group, and EL7Z UP being revealed, fans excitedly look forward to their promotions and official debut.