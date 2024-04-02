Mia Thornton talks about her boyfriend’s thought on son Jeremiah

Mia Thornton dropped some spicy bombs in the first part of the three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She revealed that her boyfriend, Incognito aka Inc, thought that "Jeremiah was his son." She also revealed the turn of events that led him to believe so, while Gordon, her ex-husband, was also present to witness the whole thing.

Moreover, Mia also revealed her current living situation with Inc after she separated from Gordon. Part one of the three-part reunion aired on Bravo on March 31, at 8 pm ET, and saw the RHOP ladies in a customary discussion with host Andy Cohen.

RHOP reunion: Mia Thornton's revelation about her boyfriend Inc thinking that Jeremiah was his son

Mia's big revelation came when her 41-year-old co-star Wendy Osefo reminisced about what Mia's ex-husband, 71-year-old Gordon had told her. Gordon had said that Inc had come to their house to take Jeremiah because he thought that the latter was his son. When Andy asked about the same, she confirmed:

"Inc thinks that Jeremiah is his."

Mia Thornton also gave away the timeline of her love story with Inc, which also alluded to the reason Inc believed that Jeremiah was his child. She said they were high school sweethearts but drifted apart. When Andy asked about their break up, Mia replied that Inc went back to Atlanta because he wanted to pursue a radio career, while she wasn't willing to leave her job and move with him.

Mia Thornton then found Gordon, but she still kept in friendly touch with Inc, according to what she said at the reunion. However, things took a turn when they rekindled their past flame on one occasion, which might be the reason why Inc thought Jeremiah was his son.

Amidst the shockers, the show took a lunch break and Mia called Inc in the presence of Gordon. Things looked amicable between the two as Gordon even said "hi" to Inc during the call. Mia concluded the phone conversation with an "I love you," before proceeding to talk about their current living situation when the show re-commenced.

Mia Thornton from RHOP talks about her current living situation with her boyfriend Inc

Mia divulged information about her current accommodation scenario. She said she was now living in a penthouse apartment in Washington DC. She added:

"Even though it's the smallest place I've been in the past several years, I'm in the happiest place."

Mia also said that despite having an apartment in Charlotte, Gordon plans on getting a condo across the street from her, indicating that the duo are still on great terms.

Apart from Mia Thornton's revelation, the RHOP reunion episode also revolved around Robyn's belief in her husband's cheating situation, the feud between Gizeele and Candiace, and Karen's revelation of her recent facelift.

Andy asked Robyn about her views on her husband, Juan Dixon, having an affair with the 'Canada girl' or coach Bri. Robyn said she believed Juan when he said there was nothing between them, but she added that she couldn't say "anything for certain."

The conversation headed to the fact that Juan deleted his messages and DMs and how fans thought it was weird. Robyn explained saying he didn't want his phone cluttered, which prodded Andy to ask if she at least had the password to Juan's phone. She replied, "No, and he doesn't have the password to mine."

Parts two and three of the RHOP reunion will air on April 7 and 14 respectively, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.