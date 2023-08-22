Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 recap- What happened to Freya?

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 was titled John Christ. It was directed by Blake McClure and written by Dan Mirk. It aired on TBS on August 21, 2023.

In this episode of Miracle Workers: End Times, it was revealed that Freya was pregnant. This was hard on her, as she had not forgotten that she was a warlord. She didn't want to leave her life behind and get into parenting. She was simply not ready.

The official synopsis of this episode reads,

"Freya reunites with her old gang of war dogs; Sid joins an anti-robot extremist group; Tai enters a talent competition to prove he's not obsolete."

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 9 recap- Who was Sick Pig?

The episode opened with Sid informing Scraps that Freya was pregnant. Freya was Sid's wife and Scraps's master.

Suddenly, Scraps heard a screeching sound and ran out of the house. It was soon revealed that the sound was made by none other than Freya. She had summoned her slave to restart her career as a ruthless warlord. The duo then drove through the desert and opened fire at people they saw on the road.

Scaps was pretending to be happy about Freya's pregnancy until the latter revealed that she was unhappy. All she wanted was one final warlording session. Back in Boomtown, where Sid and Morris were working, John Christ showed up with a couple of anti-robot extremists.

John was the leader of the group, and they were protesting against an artificial intelligence entity known as Neuralnet. Morris asked Sid to stop the commotion outside the store; however, John accused Sid of being “The Man”. The whole group began an argument, and John told Morris to watch out at night.

Meanwhile, Tai went to Neuralnet headquarters for an appointment. He was about to be terminated for being an old robot model, but he managed to convince the AI bot that he deserved a second chance. He then entered a contest called Neuralnet’s Next Top Model.

Unfortunately, Tai embarrassed himself in the contest. On the other hand, Scarps was having the time of his life in a gang war. He and Freya were challenged by a rival gang led by a warlord called Sick Pig.

In the end, Freya defeated Sick Pig by stabbing him. The latter collapsed on the ground, but he told Freya to pass a message to his kids. Freya revealed to him that she was going to have a child and the dying Sick Pig explained that parenthood was going to be a lot harder than warlording.

Sick Pig then showed pictures of his kids to Freya. While this was transpiring, Scraps was eavesdropping on them.

Miracle Workers: End Times synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Miracle Workers: End Times reads,

“Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.”

Season 4 of the show stars Daniel Radcliffe as Sid, Steve Buscemi as Morris 'The Junkman' Rubinstein, Geraldine Viswanathan as Freya, Karan Soni as TI-90/"Tai", and Jon Bass as Scraps the War Dog.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 10 will air on August 28, 2023, on TBS.