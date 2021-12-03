‘Mixtape’ ending explained: Did Beverly find all the songs?

Gemma Brooke Allen-starrer Mixtape is a coming-of-age, heartwarming story of 12-year-old Beverly searching for her late parents' songs on a broken mixtape. The movie is directed by Valerie Weiss and is bound to make millennials nostalgic with callbacks to the Y2K scare, mixtapes, Walkmans, and a grooving soundtrack.

The cast of Mixtape includes Julie Bowen, Nick Thune, Audrey Hsieh, and Olga Petsa. Mostly centering around Beverly's journey and her tween friendships, the film also subtly yet brilliantly explores other, more complex themes. Mixtape was released on Netflix on December 3, 2021.

'Mixtape' movie summary

Netflix's newest family-friendly movie, Mixtape, is a heartfelt narrative of a 12-year-old orphan's quest to uncover memories of her deceased parents. Beverly Moody (Gemma Allen Brooke) lives with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen) and is a quirky young girl with no friends. When she discovers a broken mixtape belonging to her parents, her life becomes more venturesome.

Beverly walks into a record store owned by Anti (Nick Thune) to find the songs on the mixtape. Anti's jadedness contrasts with Beverly's unflinching enthusiasm and creates one of the most entertaining dynamics in the movie. Ellen (Audrey Hsieh) and Nicky (Olga Petsa), Beverly's friends, help find all the songs.

The plot of Mixtape revolves around the sweetly depicted friendship of the three tweenagers and the adventures they undertake together. Meanwhile, the film also deals with the themes of grief and teen pregnancy, making the emotions palpable for viewers without being too over the top.

There is a fair amount of predictability to the movie that adds to its comfort aspect rather than making it drab.

What was 'The Wrong Song'?

In her quest to find all the songs on the mixtape to uncover the message left by her late parents, Beverly manages to find most of them with the help of her friends. Anti helps her find a couple, Ellen searches for some online, and Nicky finds the others. But there are three songs left until the end. Unable to figure it out, Beverly loses hope in uncovering the message.

She confided in her grandmother, pressing her for details about her mother in an emotional conversation. Gail left a box of Beverly's mother's things on her bed at night, which contained a notebook. Beverly's mother had left a clue for one of the songs rather than the song's name.

The notebook provided the answer to the clue and led the tweenagers to an idyllic haunt by a river where her parents had played the song More Than This by Roxy Music.

After Beverly's grades in school started dropping and she got suspended from school for standing up to a bully, she believed it was due to her futile quest. Influenced by her grandmother, who wanted to protect her from the same mistakes as her mother, she gave up on her endeavor, but her friends did not.

Ellen and Nicky found the song Better Things by The Kinks and had Ellen's brother Justin play it outside Beverly's house. The adorable scene included them dancing to it and Beverly and Gail being all smiles, once again filled with hope and happy memories.

The last song on the mixtape, The Wrong Song, is introduced to Beverly by her grandmother. With Anti's advice, Gail finally deals with her daughter's death and opens up to Beverly about it.

The scene that can make any viewer choke up shows Gail and Beverly talking about the latter's mother. Gail reveals a cassette meant for Beverly with the final song. As Gail tells it, Beverly's parents composed The Wrong Song when they learned about the pregnancy.

The cassette included a voice note from Beverly's parents, followed by The Wrong Song sung by them. Thus, Beverly finally manages to find all the songs and the answer to whether her parents would have liked her.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mixtape, Netflix's latest heartfelt dramedy, is now streaming on the platform.

Edited by Srijan Sen