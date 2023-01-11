Monster High Skullector Elvira Doll: Release date, where to buy, price, and everything to know 

To celebrate Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, and her legend as an iconic horror hostess, Mattel Creations is welcoming its new addition to the Monster High Skullector series, the Elvira Doll. It will be released on Friday, January 13.

Monster High Skullector has a line of dolls based on characters from The Shining (The Grady Twins), Beetlejuice (Lydia and Beetlejuice), Stephen King’s IT, and Gremlins 2 (Greta Gremlin). Mattel Creations' official website launched a first look for the Elvira Doll, which is based on the main character of the 1988 horror-comedy film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

The doll has also been approved by actress Cassandra Peterson, who played Elvira in the movie. She recorded a brief overview for the newly launched product, sharing with viewers how she collaborated with the Monster High team and had an amazing experience.

Cassandra Peterson with the Elvira doll (Image via Mattel Creations)

She said she got the chance to be a part of the styling every step of the way. Cassandra had her input on everything from the beginning - the dress, the hair, the nails, and the iconic makeup.



Previously, the Monster High Skullector had launched Frankenstein and his bride from the movie Bride of Frankenstein.

How is the Elvira Doll dressed and styled?

On Mattel Creations’ website, under the Monster High Collectors section, a preview of the horror hostess is given.

She can be seen wearing a ghoulishly glam gothic black shimmer gown with a peekaboo slit. The ends of her gown have feather fringes. The doll carries Elvira’s signature dagger and the ruby ring from Great-Aunt Morgana. It is also seen wearing silver snake earrings.



Cassandra Peterson said that the design team at Monster High took the original iconic Elvira dress, but improvised it a little by adding some interesting elements such as spider webs and skullets.

The horror hostess miniature wears black point-toe stilettos with spider webs carved on them.

The newly-launched doll (Image via Mattel Creations)

The doll also sports Elvira’s pitch-black stylized hair. Her blue irises have spiderwebs designed in them, and she wears a pink and blue eyeshadow palette. Elvira’s beauty spot under her right eye is also designed in the doll. Her nails are painted black, and she flaunts a dark maroon lipstick.

The newly-launched doll (Image via Mattel Creations)

The packaging reflects the gothic aura of the doll and is made imitating her living room. It features a blood-red couch and a telephone made of bones.

A picture of Elvira posing with her dog, Gonk, from the movie, is also a part of the packaging. Another picture of Elvira hangs on the other side. In addition to this, the packaging has a clock, a mirror, a human skeleton sitting on the couch, candles that are already lit, and a human skull.

A personal message from the character Elvira is also present on the backside of the packaging. The Elvira doll will be available on Mattel Creation’s official website (MattelCreation.com) from January 13, 9 am PT. It will be priced at CAD 94. Each customer can only buy two sets.

