Moonbin's filmography: 6+ K-dramas the late singer-actor has featured in

Moonbin, a beloved member of the K-pop group ASTRO and a rising star in the acting world, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, at the young age of 25. The news of his sudden demise has left fans in shock and disbelief. According to reports, at the time of his death, the ASTRO singer was all by himself at his residence in Gangnam. He reportedly died by suicide.

While fans worldwide mourn the loss of Moonbin, it's important to reflect on his remarkable journey from a child actor to a K-pop sensation and accomplished star with an impressive repertoire of many successful dramas.

⭑ @binwoopsies no one asked but here's a video of

mini tvxq moonbin & astro's moonbin

dancing to tvxq's balloons

Moonbin's journey in the entertainment industry started at a young age, when his mother inspired him to pursue modeling in 2004. The world first caught a glimpse of his talent in 2006, when he stole hearts in TVXQ's music video for Balloons, as a pint-sized U-Know Yunho.

Moonbin’s career continued to blossom, and in 2007, he returned to the spotlight on SBS Star King, reprising his role as a child model. While pursuing his passion, Moonbin also prioritised his education and graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts High School with a degree in Practical Music.

Boys Over Flowers, The Idol Fever, Soul Plate, and some other K-dramas that featured Moonbin

Moonbin's impressive drama list showcases his talent for portraying complex and emotive characters. With his captivating performances, he has garnered both devoted fans and critical recognition, cementing his position as one of Korean entertainment industry's most promising young actors.

1) Boys Over Flowers

Moonbin as young Yi Jung (K!m Bum) in Boys Over Flowers.

Moonbin marked his K-drama debut with Boys Over Flowers, which starred Lee Min-ho. The series, based on the Japanese manga Hana Yori Dango by Yoko Kamio, follows the fairytale-like story of four popular boys from Shinhwa High School - Gu Jun-Pyo (Lee Min-ho), Yoon Ji-hu (Kim Hyun-joong), So Yi-jung (Kim Bum), and Song Woo-bin (Kim Bum), collectively known as the F4.

The plot revolves around Geum Jan-di (Gu Hye-sun), who forces the F4 to change for the better. In this drama, Moonbin played the younger version of Kim Bum's character, So Yi-jung. So Yi-jung is a natural charmer and a notorious flirt who can impress any woman he desires. He is also a skilled potter and co-owns the country's largest art museum as one-fourth of F4.

Despite his current personality, as a child, So Yi-jung was quiet, shy, and introverted, and harbored an unrequited love for a girl he knew. However, when he lost his first love to his brother, he became a womaniser.

While Kim Bum effortlessly portrayed the role of a charismatic playboy, Moonbin excelled in portraying the unsociable and heartbroken So Yi-jung.

2) The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning

w0nbeen ig story with the cast of mermaid prince: the beginning (2020)

Moonbin portrays the character of Woo Hyuk in the prequel of The Mermaid Prince, titled The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning. The prequel takes place during Woo Hyuk's high school days and offers a glimpse into his mischievous and playful nature, which is quite different from his character in the original series.

As a high school student, Woo Hyuk is shown as someone who enjoys teasing and playing pranks on others, making him a popular but also somewhat notorious figure in his school. When he meets Jo Ara (played by Chae Won Bin), a student who has given up on love, he becomes intrigued by her and begins to pursue her.

Moonbin's portrayal of Woo Hyuk in the prequel is impressive, as he brings a youthful energy and charm to the character. His acting skills and chemistry with his co-star Chae Won Bin make their on-screen romance an exciting and heartwarming experience for viewers.

3) The Mermaid Prince

came back to watch mermaid prince after hearing about moonbin's passing ☹️ he was incredible in this show, I can't believe we won't see him in another project again.

The young star's talent shone brightly in the romantic fantasy series, Mermaid Prince, where he portrayed the lead character. In this web drama, Moonbin embodied the role of Choi Woo-hyuk - a seemingly cold yet charming student, who is the star swimmer of the school. He won over countless fans with his 'tsundere' persona, keeping his warmth hidden until his love interest appeared.

The series follows the romantic journey of Hye Ri, a young lady who meets an enigmatic man named Woo Hyuk during her graduation trip to Gangwon Province. Moonbin's portrayal of Woo Hyuk left a lasting impression on viewers, leaving them mesmerized with his performance.

One particular scene from the drama became a sensation where the female lead barges into the classroom to scold Choi Woo Hyuk for using the girls' changing room. Their argument leads to her changing in the classroom amongst the boys, but Moonbin's character shields her from their prying eyes. This chivalrous gesture cemented Choi Woo Hyuk's status as a heartthrob.

4) Soul Plate

Soul Plate is a captivating web drama that revolves around the culinary world and the therapeutic power of food. In the drama, Moonbin plays the role of Seon Woo, a gifted chef on a mission to create dishes that evoke profound emotions.

When he meets Jin Jin (portrayed by Shin Ye Eun), a young woman who has lost her sense of taste following a traumatic experience, he embarks on a culinary journey with her to help her rediscover her love for food and find solace in Seon Woo's soulful cooking.

The drama's heartwarming storyline, along with the stellar performances by the cast and delectable food scenes, make it a must-see for food lovers and drama enthusiasts alike.

5) Moment At Eighteen

ALERTA SPOILER



MOONBIN IM SO PROUD OF YOU OMG. PLAYING A GAY CHARACTER WITH YOUR LEVEL OF RELEVANCE ON KPOP WILL BRING SO MUCH ATTENTION TO THE CAUSE, IT'S ONE STEP IN DIRECTION OF MAKING PEOPLE IN KOREA USED IT AND IN THE FUTURE ACCEPT IT.

Moonbin portrayed Jung Oh Je, a supportive friend and openly gay classmate of the main lead in this Korean drama. Despite having a smaller role, his character left a significant impact on viewers struggling with their sexuality.

His role helped to provide representation for the LGBTQ+ community and allowed Koreans and non-Koreans alike to see a character who accepts himself as he is.

6) To Be Continued

To Be Continued is a captivating mini-series that chronicles the journey of the K-pop boy band, ASTRO, as they travel back in time just a day before their debut stage. The story follows the members as they awaken in their teenage bodies and realize that they must navigate the challenges of adolescence while pursuing their dream of becoming idols.

The series features a delightful blend of romance, comedy, and drama, with a particular emphasis on the bonds between the group members (Sanha, MJ, Moonbin, Eunwoo, Jinjin, and Rocky) and their peers. With its delightful soundtrack and endearing cast, To Be Continued is a joyous and entertaining experience for both K-pop enthusiasts and fans of heartwarming coming-of-age tales.

7) Idol Fever

Astro Moonbin Philippines | Temporarily Back! @AstroMoonbinph

D-8



Did you know?



Moon Bin appeared on the Web Drama series 'IDOL FEVER' (Episode 1 & 2) that was aired on 2017 together with Fantagio's singer Choi Yoo Jung(Weki Meki), Kim Do Yeon(Weki Meki), Ong Seung Woo and Actor Seo Kang Jun.



(video to the rightful owner) 200118

The story centers around a group of young men and women who find themselves in between jobs. It all starts with a case of mistaken identity when they're mistaken for idols while staying at a rural resort pension, where they're actually preparing for upcoming job interviews.

Despite their initial reluctance, they end up performing for African guests due to a misunderstanding by the locals. As they embrace their new roles, they learn valuable life lessons and form unexpected connections with those around them. Moonbin made a surprise cameo in this drama as an idol himself.

8) Forever Young

Forever Young is a collaboration between Korea and Vietnam that tells the story of a group of young individuals who are at a pivotal point in their lives. The film explores their experiences, which they can look back on without any regrets. These boys and girls are brimming with potential, and their futures are full of opportunities, aspirations, and desires.

Through the ups and downs, failures, successes, and significant moments of friendship and love, they spend their formative years in Seoul, which shapes them into people who are unafraid to dream and aim higher. Moonbin played a guest role as a trainee in this drama.

Moonbin is remembered by the entire Korean Industry for his contributions in both arts and music, and fans are bringing back many memories by posting his drama cameos on social media platforms. Notably, he made several cameo appearances in dramas like Sweet Revenge and My Romantic Some Recipe. His last dramas were No Going Back Romance and Find Me If You Can, where he made cameo appearances.

