Moonlight Chicken episode 7 recap: Li Ming and Jim reconcile their differences, Gaipa suffers a great loss

The seventh episode of Moonlight Chicken had viewers crying a river. As Wen and Alan decide to let go of each other and end things on an amicable note, Li Ming and Jim are finally able to see eye-to-eye about the former’s future life path.

Li Ming also reconciles with his mother, whom he hasn’t met in years, in episode 7 of Moonlight Chicken. While all these scenes were emotional, Gaipa’s tragic loss had viewers balling their eyes out.

Moonlight Chicken episode 7 takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster

The seventh episode of the Thai BL drama begins with Alan’s physiotherapy, which Wen oversees. However, the tension is high between the two, with the pair not wanting to be around each other. Wen offers to take care of Alan, but the latter refuses, stating that his sister-in-law will do the needful. For the first time, Alan is the one creating boundaries which shows that he’s finally preparing himself to let go.

When Wen and Jim have a small date at the beach, viewers see that the latter is slowly starting to let his guard down around the former. This is a significant moment for the duo and probably the start of their relationship.

Epiosde 7 of Moonlight Chicken then shifts to the marketplace, where Gaipa’s mother is seen consoling her heartbroken son, who refuses to talk to Jim when he comes to their chicken stall.

Back at Jim’s house, Li Ming’s mother, Jam, pays a surprise visit that does not go down well with her son. This is because he’s not seen her for years and does not connect well with her. Jim returns and confronts Li Ming about his relationship with Heart just as he is about to leave for the latter's place. Li Ming stands up for his choices and preferences, despite Jim’s concerns about the societal pressure Li Ming will have to face.

An important dialog surrounding homophobia and internalized homophobia occurs in the seventh episode of Moonlight Chicken. Jam hints at Jim being at fault for Li Ming being gay, but Jim quickly refutes by stating Li Ming is doing nothing wrong by loving a boy.

However, later on, while conversing with Wen, Jim also blames himself for the same thing. Wen then consoles the latter, reminding him that being around queer people does not turn anybody gay, Leng being an example, who is heterosexual but has spent over a decade with Jim.

Gaipa and Leng come across a huge crowd in the marketplace, only to realize that the former's mom has fainted. She is rushed to the hospital but does not survive and dies due to severe hypertension. Gaipa is inconsolable and cries his heart out while hugging Jim at the hospital.

At the funeral, Alan makes an appearance as he is the banker handling Gaipa’s mom’s account and the two become acquaintances. Jim also meets his landlord at the funeral, who asks Jim to decide what he wants to do about the diner.

Jim and Li Ming have a heart-to-heart after the funeral, and the two realize how much love they have for each other. Following which, the former shares a drink with his nephew and both bury the hatchet.

His uncle is not the only one with whom Li Ming reconciles in episode 7 of Moonlight Chicken. He finally opens up to his mother and gives her his blessing to remarry, while his mother wholeheartedly supports his decision to stay with Jim. The episode ends with the three of them enjoying a hearty meal together as a family.

From the preview of episode 8 of Moonlight Chicken, it looks like the chicken rice diner might shut down for good. It would be interesting to see whether Jim would decide to reopen another diner or if he would he choose a different occupation for himself moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes