Morat US Tour 2024: Presale, how to register, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Morat has announced a new tour, titled "Si Ayer Fuera Hoy Tour," which is scheduled to be held from January 24, 2024, to February 25, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the band's latest studio album of the same name.

The band announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on October 3, 2023.

Tickets will be available on October 11, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for the on-sale by October 8, 2023, via Ticketmaster's registration page for the tour. Ticket prices have not been announced.

The tour will begin in Illinois and end in California

Morat released their latest studio album, Si ayer fuera hoy, on November 4, 2022. Since then, the gold-certified album has peaked at number 2 on the Spanish album chart.

Since the release of the album, the band has been on tour, starting with a series of shows in the United States, which wrapped up with a performance at the James Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on February 23, 2023.

Following the United States dates, the band performed at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Columbia, on March 23, 2023. It was followed by a brief tour throughout Mexico, which ended on May 27, 2023.

After the Mexico tour, the band performed at Rio Babel 2023 and Granca Music Fest, as well as at the Pulse GNP festival. The festival shows will be followed by the newly announced US tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Morat Si Ayera Fuera Hoy US 2024 tour is given below:

January 24, 2024 — Rosemont, Illinois, at Rosemont Theatre

January 26, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena

January 27, 2024 — New York City, New York, at Theater at MSG

January 28, 2024 — Washington, DC, at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 31, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at Ovens Auditorium

February 2, 2024 — Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center (Lower Bowl)

February 3, 2024 — Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

February 8, 2024 — Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

February 9, 2024 – Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 10, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center

February 14, 2024 — Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena

February 16, 2024 — El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum

February 18, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

February 22, 2024 — San Jose, California, at San Jose Civic

February 24, 2024 — San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena (Half House)

February 25, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater

The band's debut studio album was released in 2016

Morat was formed by childhood friends Juan Pablo Villamil, Juan Pablo Isaza, Simón Vargas, and Martín Vargas. The band's name comes from the name of the ancestor of their ex-member, Alejandro Posada.

The band released their debut studio album, Sobre el amor y sus efectos secundarios, on June 17, 2016. The diamond-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Spanish album chart.

Morat released their second studio album, Balas perdidas, on October 26, 2018. The album remains the band's most successful album to date, peaking as a chart-topper on the Mexican and Spanish album charts and having a multi-diamond certification.