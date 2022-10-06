“More Patrick please!”: RHOBH fans were thrilled to see Kathy Hilton’s butler Patrick in Season 12 finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 finale, which aired on Wednesday, featured Kathy Hilton’s butler Patrick after a long time.

Patrick had earlier won hearts with his one-liners and sense of humor. In the RHOBH Season 12 finale episode, fans were thrilled to see him back on the show. They enjoyed Patrick’s responses to Sutton Stracke’s assistant.

Essence Gant @EssenceGant From this day on my new answer to “do you have a boyfriend?” is “I’m a butterfly. I go from flower to flower.” More Patrick please! #rhobh From this day on my new answer to “do you have a boyfriend?” is “I’m a butterfly. I go from flower to flower.” More Patrick please! #rhobh

In the latest episode, Patrick was seen performing his butler duties at Garcelle Beauvais’ house. She requested Patrick for one day from Kathy for her “Birkins and Bubbles” party, which was about purchasing Birkin bags that were on display at her house. Garcelle organized the event for a good cause as the money would go to charity. She herself bought a Birkin bag.

Fans’ reaction to Patrick’s appearance in RHOBH Season 12 finale

Patrick made an appearance in the RHOBH Season 12 finale (Episode 21) for just 15-20 minutes. But in that short time frame, he made viewers laugh.

In one of his scenes, he was asked which Birkin bag he would like to buy. He pointed to a pink one, but after learning of the whopping cost, he quipped by saying that he might have to sell his body for the purchase.

All the ladies were happy to meet Patrick at Garcelle’s house. His conversation with Sutton’s assistant Joshua is what left fans in splits. Joshua asked Patrick whether he had a husband. In response, the butler said:

“No, I am a butterfly. I go from flower to flower.”

He continued:

“First, a good s*x. That’s my philosophy. But…but, I can be a good friend. I have wonderful hands for massage.”

Joshua then joked about it with Sutton and Garcelle by saying that he has established from his interaction with Patrick that the two cannot be more than friends.

Viewers loved Patrick’s presence in the finale of RHOBH Season 12. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Kate Casey @KateCasey Patrick the Butler may be my favorite supporting character on #RHOBH Patrick the Butler may be my favorite supporting character on #RHOBH

Jamaica_yeah_man @yeah_jamaica The conversation between Patrick & I believe Sutton’s assistant. WOW. They need to be full time cast members or their own show #RHOBH The conversation between Patrick & I believe Sutton’s assistant. WOW. They need to be full time cast members or their own show #RHOBH

What happened in the RHOBH Season 12 finale?

The finale episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 was more than Patrick’s sense of humor. Kathy Hilton was a no-show in Episode 21.

She last appeared in the previous episode at sister Kyle Richards’ house where she apologized to the latter for badmouthing her in Aspen. Kathy’s meltdown on the ladies’ Aspen trip became a major topic of discussion, especially because of Lisa Rinna. The latter was the only witness of Kathy’s meltdown, where she claimed to destroy Kyle and her family and had also cursed Bravo and NBC networks.

Details of the incident were shared in bits and pieces by Lisa in her confessional videos. She didn’t give much information to her co-stars, but told them that she was shook by Kathy’s behavior.

In the finale of RHOBH, she was seen expressing her opinion on Kathy’s meltdown, which made Kyle uncomfortable. The latter wanted Lisa to move on from the incident as it was causing problem in her family. Things went down when Kyle told Dorit and Crystal that someone from the group leaked details about Kathy’s incident to the press. She later revealed that it was Erika Jayne’s publicist.

When the entire group confronted Erika and Lisa about the leak, the two denied the allegations. The incident is set to be a hot topic of discussion in the upcoming reunion episodes.

RHOBH Season 12 reunion part-1 will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

