American rapper Kanye West was slammed online for appearing on British broadcaster Piers Morgan's show and offering an insincere apology for his anti-Semitic comments over the past few weeks.
In a preview clip of Kanye West's upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper stated that he was absolutely not sorry for the anti-Semitic comments made so far.
However, later on, the clip cuts to Kanye seemingly apologizing for "hurting" people with the "death con 3" comment and the families of the people who had to relive the trauma because of his feelings.
The clip then saw Morgan praising West's sort of apology and quickly switched from condemning the rapper to fawning over him.
Twitter slammed both Kanye West and Piers Morgan for the interview
After a preview of the two-hour interview went viral over the internet, Twitteratis slammed the Famous rapper for being a racist and Piers Morgan for interviewing him when his own past has not been so clean.
Several users also criticized Morgan for making West look like a good boy after he seemingly issued an apology but at the same time called media houses out for giving a platform to West instead of ignoring him.
What exactly did Piers Morgan and Kanye West discuss?
In a clip that was posted on October 19, 2022, Kanye West was asked by Piers Morgan if he regrets making the anti-Jew comments where he said he would go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.”
To this, West responded:
“No. Absolutely not.”
When Piers Morgan said, "you should be," West fired back and called him a "Karen" on his own show, adding that the host holds "no accountability" for his pain.
Morgan stated:
“I’m not a Karen and I’m not going to cancel you and I’m not going to censor you, I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”
Piers Morgan then asked if West knew that the comments made by him were racist, to which the Flashing Lights rapper replied:
“Yeah, that’s why I said it. I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. That’s a different type of freedom fighter.”
In the latter part of the video, Kanye West seemingly apologized for his behavior and comments:
“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”
At the same time, Kanye West sounded hopeful of running for the 2024 presidential elections and apologized to the families he hurt with his comments.
“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’ And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments. And I want to word it in not like a political way, but in a presidential way, which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”
After this, Piers Morgan praised him for his apology, even though he did not say sorry for his actual comments:
“That shows you’ve got that ability to be self-aware, to understand when you cross a line. I think someone like you with all your energy and creativity and your passion. You’re gonna say stuff. The way you talk constantly in such an extraordinary manner, you’re gonna trip up, you’re gonna say things the wrong way.”
Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks for his anti-Semitic comments. The slew of controversies began when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.
He was also temporarily banned from Instagram and Twitter for his anti-Jew comments.