American rapper Kanye West was slammed online for appearing on British broadcaster Piers Morgan's show and offering an insincere apology for his anti-Semitic comments over the past few weeks.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. https://t.co/HzOSvLAwA7

In a preview clip of Kanye West's upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper stated that he was absolutely not sorry for the anti-Semitic comments made so far.

However, later on, the clip cuts to Kanye seemingly apologizing for "hurting" people with the "death con 3" comment and the families of the people who had to relive the trauma because of his feelings.

The clip then saw Morgan praising West's sort of apology and quickly switched from condemning the rapper to fawning over him.

Twitter slammed both Kanye West and Piers Morgan for the interview

After a preview of the two-hour interview went viral over the internet, Twitteratis slammed the Famous rapper for being a racist and Piers Morgan for interviewing him when his own past has not been so clean.

Several users also criticized Morgan for making West look like a good boy after he seemingly issued an apology but at the same time called media houses out for giving a platform to West instead of ignoring him.

Irene @WATUPWITDAT4 🤨 twitter.com/MikeSington/st… Mike Sington @MikeSington Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. Bottom of the barrel. Kanye West goes on Piers Morgan’s show, presumably because that’s the only show that would have him on, and offers most ridiculous half-assed apology ever. https://t.co/HzOSvLAwA7 Two Racists talking about Jews. Look at the Piers Morgan Buffoon, who called Meghan Markle every Racist Name possible trying to get Racist Kanye West to apologize! These people LIE so much! Seriously, how can kids ever have a childhood free of this Nonsense!🤠 Two Racists talking about Jews. Look at the Piers Morgan Buffoon, who called Meghan Markle every Racist Name possible trying to get Racist Kanye West to apologize! These people LIE so much! Seriously, how can kids ever have a childhood free of this Nonsense!🤠🇺🇸🤨😳👇 twitter.com/MikeSington/st…

emperuh @jag_mundra piers morgan treating kanye like a child comes off as actual racism. made me sick to my stomach watching him prod an apology out of him and then saying "see, you can be a good boy" piers morgan treating kanye like a child comes off as actual racism. made me sick to my stomach watching him prod an apology out of him and then saying "see, you can be a good boy"

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow Piers Morgan has absolutely no moral compass to entertain Kanye’s antisemitism or accept his “apologies” on behalf of the Jewish community. How dare he. He blocked me within seconds of responding to his Kanye exclusive. I’m a Jew, bro. Piers Morgan has absolutely no moral compass to entertain Kanye’s antisemitism or accept his “apologies” on behalf of the Jewish community. How dare he. He blocked me within seconds of responding to his Kanye exclusive. I’m a Jew, bro. https://t.co/LGlf7c7KC8

Sean Fay Wolfe @seanfaywolfe Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: I just finished an extraordinary, fiery, passionate, funny & shocking 2-hour interview with ⁦ @kanyewest ⁩ - in which he makes full apology for his anti-Semitic comments about ‘going death con 3 on Jewish people.’ First clips air on ⁦ @PiersUncensored ⁩ tonight. BREAKING: I just finished an extraordinary, fiery, passionate, funny & shocking 2-hour interview with ⁦@kanyewest⁩ - in which he makes full apology for his anti-Semitic comments about ‘going death con 3 on Jewish people.’ First clips air on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ tonight. https://t.co/P84z5iXSg2 Imagine going back in time 10 years and explaining the headline "Kanye West makes Piers Morgan laugh while he explains that he didn't REALLY mean all those things he said about the Jews" twitter.com/piersmorgan/st… Imagine going back in time 10 years and explaining the headline "Kanye West makes Piers Morgan laugh while he explains that he didn't REALLY mean all those things he said about the Jews" twitter.com/piersmorgan/st…

Sachin Kumar @wiseguy_such Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🤣🤦‍♂️ This man KANYE calling everyone broke🤣🤦‍♂️ This man KANYE calling everyone broke 👀🤣🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/lzMQLqN282 You know Kanye is wilding and being a douche when he makes piers Morgan look normal twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… You know Kanye is wilding and being a douche when he makes piers Morgan look normal twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Bold Justice @bold_justice As expected, Kanye cant withstand all the punishment from white society, so he becomes subservient & apologizes to white Jewish ppl for antisemitism on Piers Morgan, but he did not apologize to black ppl for all his anti-black racism, nor did Piers Morgan pressure Kanye to do so. As expected, Kanye cant withstand all the punishment from white society, so he becomes subservient & apologizes to white Jewish ppl for antisemitism on Piers Morgan, but he did not apologize to black ppl for all his anti-black racism, nor did Piers Morgan pressure Kanye to do so. https://t.co/o6gV2TFRdF

What exactly did Piers Morgan and Kanye West discuss?

In a clip that was posted on October 19, 2022, Kanye West was asked by Piers Morgan if he regrets making the anti-Jew comments where he said he would go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.”

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



"Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."



Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.



@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU "I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt..."Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm. "I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt... "Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt."Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/qdhwQ5OFTU

To this, West responded:

“No. Absolutely not.”

When Piers Morgan said, "you should be," West fired back and called him a "Karen" on his own show, adding that the host holds "no accountability" for his pain.

Morgan stated:

“I’m not a Karen and I’m not going to cancel you and I’m not going to censor you, I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

Perez @ThePerezHilton Kanye West continues his media tour to promote @KanyeWest - this time with @PiersMorgan. Kanye West continues his media tour to promote @KanyeWest - this time with @PiersMorgan. https://t.co/ZxPRBZCwgG

Piers Morgan then asked if West knew that the comments made by him were racist, to which the Flashing Lights rapper replied:

“Yeah, that’s why I said it. I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. That’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

In the latter part of the video, Kanye West seemingly apologized for his behavior and comments:

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

At the same time, Kanye West sounded hopeful of running for the 2024 presidential elections and apologized to the families he hurt with his comments.

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’ And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments. And I want to word it in not like a political way, but in a presidential way, which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”

After this, Piers Morgan praised him for his apology, even though he did not say sorry for his actual comments:

“That shows you’ve got that ability to be self-aware, to understand when you cross a line. I think someone like you with all your energy and creativity and your passion. You’re gonna say stuff. The way you talk constantly in such an extraordinary manner, you’re gonna trip up, you’re gonna say things the wrong way.”

Valley View News @ValleyView_News #bad415 Headlines and social media post were covered due to Kanye West's White Lives Matter T-shirts. He may have crossed that line that fashion media will not allow. Gabriella disagreed with Kanye West's T-shirts which caused Controversy. Hannah G #teenvogue Headlines and social media post were covered due to Kanye West's White Lives Matter T-shirts. He may have crossed that line that fashion media will not allow. Gabriella disagreed with Kanye West's T-shirts which caused Controversy. Hannah G #teenvogue #bad415 https://t.co/i6cHPX2hmY

Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks for his anti-Semitic comments. The slew of controversies began when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

He was also temporarily banned from Instagram and Twitter for his anti-Jew comments.

