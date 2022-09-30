Muse 2023 North American Tour: Lineup, dates, tickets, where to buy and other details

English rock band Muse announced a North American tour scheduled to take place in February 2023. The tour is billed as the Will Of The People and is in support of the band’s recently-released album. Muse will be supported by rock band Evanescence for their 2023 tour dates.

Muse will kick off their North American tour in Chicago on February 25, 2023, and will conclude their tour on April 20, 2023 in Salt Lake City. The band will also make stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Presale tickets for the Muse 2023 tour will begin on October 4 at 10 am PT. The general tickets for the tour will be available from October 7 at 10 am PT. Fans can register at www.willofthepeopletour.com.

The band had earlier announced their 2022 tour dates, which will kick off in Los Angeles on October 4 and will conclude in New York on October 16. The band will then head to Amsterdam, Paris and Milan.

Muse's Will Of The People 2023 North American tour with Evanescence

February 25 - Chicago, IL - United Center

February 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

February 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

March 02 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 03 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

March 07 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

March 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 11 - Quebec City, QB - Videotron Centre

March 14 - Montreal, QB - Bell Centre

March 17 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

April 02 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

April 04 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

April 06 - Los Angeles, CA- Crypto . com Arena

April 08 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 10 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

April 16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

April 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

April 20 - Salt Lake City, UT- Vivint Arena

Muse announce UK 2023 tour

Earlier this month, the band announced a UK tour scheduled for 2023. The band will kick off their tour on May 27, 2023, at the Home Park in Plymouth. They will then head to Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes.

May 27 – Plymouth, Home Park

June 20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

June 23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

June 25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

More about Muse’s new album, Will of The People

Muse released their ninth studio album, Will of the People, on August 26, 2022 through Warner Records and Helium-3.

The album, which is self-produced by the band, was preceded by the singles Won't Stand Down, Compliance, Will of the People, and Kill or Be Killed. It debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories including the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland. The album was the band's seventh consecutive No. 1.

Muse’s previous album, Simulation Theory, debuted at No. 1 in multiple countries. Their 2015 album, Drones, won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

The band has won various accolades including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, among others.

The band was formed in 1994, with Matt Bellamy as the lead vocalist and guitarist, while Chris Wolstenholme as the bassist, and Dominic Howard as the drummer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far