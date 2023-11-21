Ned's Declassified stars expose behind-the-scenes reality by shattering innocence of the show in a revealing podcast

The latest podcast of Ned's Declassified was a heady mix for its followers. On one hand, the trio of hosts, comprising Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee, talked about their approach to relationships. On the other, they revealed some juicy behind-the-scenes when they worked on Nickelodeon’s Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

The particular details came from Lindsey and Devon, who portrayed the characters of Jennifer “Moze” Mosely and Ned Bigby on the live-action sitcom.

While the talk about relationships and their approach to attachment progressed organically, after ten minutes, the actress suddenly asked Devon if he remembered anything about their intimate moments when they were co-stars.

Disclaimer: The article contains some mentions of se*ual acts.

Ned's Declassified latest podcast was zany yet engrossing

Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, or in short, Ned's Declassified, started streaming in February and has aired 40 episodes. The most recent one hit the online space on November 15, and its official gist read:

“Get ready Ned Heads, because things are getting a little spicy this week on Ned’s Pod. The gang talks all about one-night stands, intimacy, and their weirdest bedroom experiences. Lindsey also spills some major tea about getting busy with Devon that you DON’T want to miss.”

Lasting a little over 48 minutes, the podcast toed the line of the summary more or less, even though it was not as zesty as advertised. It began with the three of them musing over their different or similar approaches to relationships and the intimate part of it.

Lindsey Shaw regretted how she hadn’t been able to get a man she could be compatible with when it came to physical closeness. Devon and Daniel opined how they refrain from making conversation with a woman lest they come across as creepy.

Further, Lindsey asked the men how they break the ice if they spotted a girl they were interested in since she probably wanted to learn about how men function.

Devon and Daniel gave separate and intermingled replies, and eventually, the Pretty Little Liars star asked Devon if he remembered their “first xyz...,” while struggling to be cryptic. Her main point behind this sudden question was to state how their first carnal interaction left her with self-image issues.

When the Shredderman Rules actor was visibly shocked at the question, he asked awkwardly:

“What are you going to ask on this podcast? What are you going to ask on this public podcast, Lindsey?”

Daniel remained silent all through as Devon and Lindsey, while maintaining the minimum decorum required, continued to recall their times together when they were se*ually close. The talks included graphic mentions of intimate acts, which were carried out on a couch and in the backseat of Lindsey’s car, which naturally made the podcast R-rated.

Eventually, Devon faux shouted and clarified that back then, they did “get busy,” but that they were “two ho*ny little 15-year-olds,” sending both Lindsey and Daniel Curtis Lee laughing. The conversation veered toward being civilized, and the three drew their conclusions and stated relationship tips.

However, after the podcast was made public, fans took to several social media platforms to express their reactions.

Most were unfavorable since Daniel was an embarrassed, mute spectator, while some lashed out for making the podcast an adult hear. The backlash was also because the show they were a part of, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, was set around students in seventh and eighth grades.

Spanning three seasons, the 54-episode show dealt with relevant topics of school, like grades, popularity, sports, and other parallel plots like Ned's love life. Given this, the Scott Fellows-created sitcom had an impression of being innocent, and when this podcast broke that image, people were divided.

However, not all reactions were hostile. Some were indeed intrigued and felt compelled to listen to the same. Some also pointed out that such talks of physical intimacy can be important but maybe on a different platform.

Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.