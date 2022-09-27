Neighbourhood Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The 2022 iteration of the Neighbourhood Festival will take place at the Manchester City Center on October 1. The multi-venue music festival was launched in 2016 and has established itself as the place to discover "the next big thing." Popular indie artists The Snuts, local band Everything Everything, and alternative quartet Sundara Karma will headline the event.

Interested people can join the mailing list of the festival and purchase tickets via the festival’s website. General admission tickets are available for £43.45. It will give access to all venues. Entry for the attendees is reserved on a first-come, first-served basis and is not guaranteed. A wheelchair user can purchase an accessible ticket in which the event provides a 2-for-1 ticket scheme to those who cannot enjoy the festival without bringing a personal assistant.

Neighbourhood Festival 2022 Lineup

Check out the full lineup below:

Alfie Templeman

Baby Queen

Rachel Chinnouriri

Dylan

The Royston Club

Louis Dunford

Lauran Hibberd

STONE

Sir Chloe

Ten Tonnes

The Skinner Brothers

Brooke Combe

Gracey

The Goa Express

Afflecks Palace

World's First Cinema

Anorak Patch

Blondes

Brooke Combe

Courting

Dolores Forever

Eli Smart

Grace Barr

Getel Hanlyn

Heidi Curtis

L'Objetif

Michael Aldag

Overpass

Priestgate

Rianne Downey

Ruby J

Seb Lowe

The Clause

The Cosavettes

The Dinner Party

The Flints

Tom A Smith

The Lanthums to perform at the Neighbourhood Festival 2022

The most recent artists who have been confirmed for the Neighbourhood festival are The Lanthums who will play a special guest headline slot at the festival. As per reports, the band was a last-minute addition to the lineup.

The group consists of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, and Ryan Durrans.

Earlier in May this year, The Killers performed a song by The Lathums, How Beautiful Life Can Be, at their show in Austria. They also invited Lanthums frontman Alex Moore to sing with them. How Beautiful Life Can Be is from The Lathums's 2021 debut album of the same name.

Before starting the song, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers told the crowd:

“We’ve had the great pleasure of playing a few shows with The Lathums. They are a great band from the UK. I first heard about them from this song, it’s called ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ and it’s a beautiful song. We’re going to share it with you now.”

More about the Neighbourhood Festival headliners

Among the headliners at the Neighbourhood Festival are The Snuts, a Scottish indie rock band that was formed in 2015. The band was formed when the members were in school and consists of Jack Cochrane (vocals and guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum '29' Wilson (bass) and Jordan 'Joko' Mackay (drums). Growing up, bands like the Libertines, and Arctic Monkeys influenced them. Even Scottish Ned culture had an impact on them. The band has released one album titled W.L. in 2021 and is set to release their second album titled Burn The Empire on September 30.

Also among the headliners are Sundara Karma, which is an English rock band that was formed in 2011 in Reading. The band consists of lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Oscar Pollock, lead guitarist Ally Baty, bassist Dom Cordell and drummer Haydn Evans. The band's name is derived from Sanskrit words, meaning Beautiful Karma. On September 17, 2021, the band premiered the single Godsend. In February 2022, it was followed by the release of the title track off their fifth EP, Oblivion!, which was released in April.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far