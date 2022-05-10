Netflix's Operation Mincemeat cast list and character guide: Who plays what role in the war movie?

The genuine narrative of the British military's deception effort in 1943 is explored in the upcoming Netflix movie Operation Mincemeat. To seize control of Sicily from the Axis powers, British intelligence officials Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley devised a scheme.

The scheme known as Operation Mincemeat was to use a dead British general's body carrying crucial information as bait to deceive German soldiers from entering Sicily, saving thousands of lives in the process.

Directed by John Madden, the Netflix film will premiere worldwide on May 11, 2022. Here is everything to know about the cast and characters of the Netflix war movie.

The cast of Operation Mincemeat

Colin Firth will play Ewen Montagu

Colin Firth is an Academy Award-winning actor with a long and illustrious career. His breakthrough role was as Mr. Darcy in the miniseries Pride and Prejudice.

He played Lord Wessex in director John Madden's film Shakespeare in Love, the same one directing him in Operation Mincemeat. Firth also starred as General Erinmore in the 1917 WWI drama.

Firth has been making headlines recently for playing the novelist Michael Peterson, who was suspected of murdering his wife, Kathleen, in HBO's new true-crime series The Staircase.

In the Netflix original, Colin Firth plays Ewen Montagu, a Naval Intelligence Division Commanding Officer who was instrumental in the development of Operation Mincemeat.

Montagu studied at Trinity College, Cambridge, and Harvard University before serving in WWII as a machine gun instructor in the First World War.

He wrote a book called The Man Who Never Was about his experience after winning on a crucial mission. Montagu was made an Officer of the British Empire to contribute to the mission.

Matthew Macfadyen will play Charles Cholmondeley

David Matthew Macfadyen is an English actor who has appeared in films, television shows, and theater productions. He is most recognized as Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's Pride & Prejudice and Daniel in Frank Oz's Death at a Funeral.

He presently plays Tom Wambsgans in the hit HBO series Succession, for which he has received a SAG award and an Emmy nomination. He'll also play the title role in Stonehouse, an ITV drama film.

Matthew MacFayden portrays Charles Cholmondeley, the other mastermind who helped Montagu succeed in the crucial operation. Cholmondeley had originally proposed dropping a dead man tied to a parachute into France with a radio attached for the Germans to find, which could then be used to feed them lies.

Although this initial plan was not implemented, it provided the fulcrum for the new operation. For his efforts, he was later awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Kelly Macdonald will play Jean Leslie

Kelly Macdonald is a Scottish actress who made her acting debut in Trainspotting, starring alongside Ewan McGregor. She earned an Emmy Award for her role in the TV film The Girl in the Café a few years later.

She has since appeared in films such as Boardwalk Empire, No Country for Old Men, and Black Mirror. When she lent her voice to the role of Merida in Pixar's Brave, she became an official Disney Princess. Macdonald will play alongside Hugh Bonneville and George McKay in the Netflix drama I Came By later this year.

Kelly Macdonald will play Jean Leslie, an MI5 secretary whose photograph was crucial to the operation's success. The team behind Operation Mincemeat had to make their phony dead officer appear to have a rich life and history of making their ruse credible. They gave him the name Captain William Martin and a fictitious fiancee, Pam.

They intended to put a photo of her on the body to give the impression that this was a real soldier who carried pictures and love notes into battle. They utilized photographs of Jean Leslie to make Captain Martin appear authentic enough for the Germans to believe in the ruse.

Operation Mincemeat will also star an array of actors in the supporting cast who, through their narratives, will help closely knit the facts of the incident into fiction seamlessly.

Penelope Wilton will play Hester Leggett, Jason Isaacs will play John Godfrey, and Johnny Flynn will play Ian Fleming in the Second World War movie.

Don't forget to catch Operation Mincemeat exclusively on Netflix on May 11, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar