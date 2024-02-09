New Balance 9060 “white” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A fresh colorway of New Balance 9060 has been launched on the website, accented with the all-white color. The sneaker carries forward the chunky appeal of the lineup, accentuating the IT sneaker trends for the year.

The sneaker features an amalgamation of leather and mesh, touting fashion and practicality. The diamond-shaped outsole further adds a more functional design to the pair.

The designers of the sneaker accentuated its midsole with the infusion of ABZORB and SBS, while its CR device at the heel strikes control of the wearer's motion. The sneaker is designed as the unisex model for the lifestyle section, hinting at its prowess to serve as a street staple.

The New Balance 9060 is live in store and retailing for $150.

New Balance 9060, one of the coveted sneakers for the new-aged sneakerheads, brings forth a fresh colorway in white, alleviating the demands of bringing a pair in all-white.

Continuing the New Balance 9060 series design, this white sneaker embarks on a comfortable yet chunky pair. The brand introduced the New Balance 9060:

"The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design of the classic 99X series. The 9060 reinterprets familiar 99X elements with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era.

It continues:

"Sway bars, taken from the 990, are expanded and utilized throughout the entire upper for a sense of visible motion, while wavy lines and scaled-up proportions on a sculpted pod midsole place an exaggerated emphasis on the familiar cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS.

The New Balance 9060 turned out an amalgamation of the NB 990 series and the NB 860 series. The idea behind the 9060 series was to make a fresh pair that embarks on the brand's other models.

The designer of NB 9060, James Lee, collaborated with another in-house designer Yue Wu, and dug the archival pieces from the brand. At Sneaker Freaker, James Lee noted:

"Designing something that looks both familiar and unexpected is a challenge. We have to pay homage to our heritage while trying to be innovative at the same time."

Yue Wu said regarding the same:

"When you’re in an office, the environment is naturally collaborative," says Lee.

"While working on the 9060, we’d build independently, we'd come together, share our ideas and evolve them. It was really invigorating.I always enjoy sharing my concepts and asking for feedback because it sparks new ideas, so this level of creative collaboration was great for me."

The flairs of the amalgamation of other models can be seen in its podular-shaped outsole.

It also inherits the CR device from the 990 model of NB, which controls motion while running. The sway bar on the upper, another adoption from the New Balance 99x series, strikes a poise between lifestyle and sports shoes.

In the new white iteration, the designers keep the color palette in white. The enticing part of the sneaker is its comfortable midsole, which is based on a platform outsole. The infusion of ABZORB and SBS in the midsole ensures a comfortable feeling for the wearer.

The sneaker boasts mesh and leather construction at the upper, and the sneaker media outlet Sneaker News compared it with the Nike Zoom Vomero 5. With the matching white color upper, the exaggerated N logo is etched on the lateral side, crafted in mesh.

The diamond-shaped outsole, inspired by the NB 860 model, augments the Y2K fashion, underscoring the chunky sneaker trends. The sneaker is available at New Balance stores for $150.

