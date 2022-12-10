New Balance Tekela v4 'Headline Taker' football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, launched its football pack ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The sportswear label launched a 2-piece football boots collection, the "Headline Taker," which included Furon v7 and Tekela v4.

The Furon V7 simply followed a classic silhouette outlook, however, the Tekela v4 shoes saw a new outlook with many new advancements. To deepen their roots in the football world, the label launched the Tekela v4 Headline Taker football boots on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on October 17, 2022, at 9 am GMT.

The New Balance Tekela v4 from the 'Headline Taker' Pack have a 3-D knit collar

Recently released New Balance Tekela v4 from the 'Headline Taker' Pack ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant has been gradually earning space in the sneaker world with its collaborations with several high-end designers and sought-after labels. These include names like Aime Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods, and Salehe Bembury. Other than sneakers and the basketball world, the brand has also made considerable moves to form its space in the football world.

Brand loyalists of New Balance have started to gain attention towards the sports' and its gear as the ongoing FIFA World Cup continues. With quarter finals on the way, the sport continues to receive attention in heightened visbility.

Many of the big names and New Balance-sponsored footballers such as Sdio Mane, Raheem Sterling, and Bukayo Saka have been taking part in the Qatar-held 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside representing their country and team, the athletes were also promoting their label by debuting the newly launched 'Headliner Pack' on the field. The official site introduces the pack:

"Emanating the beautiful chaos that ensues when the ball hits the back of the net, the Headline Taker pack was born for the moment the world erupts. The boots will be worn by players at the tournament and in their league action."

The focus in the shoe is the Tekela v4, which comes clad in a 'Metallic Silver/Black' color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed iut of full-foot stretch-knit material with very minimal texture.

In a statement, Adam Lyon, category manager of football footwear, equipment, and accessories at New Balance commented upon the Tekela model. He said:

“With the Tekela where it’s a new bottom and the newer project, and particularly in the case of the Tekela v4 where we’ve tried to be quite revolutionary in terms of the outsole technology, very easily a three year project from that initial insight capture and briefing process to the product launching on the field of play.”

The football boots come with minimal texture and laceless closure for a secure lockdown and ease of the wearer. The shoe also offers directional heel lining for dynamic movements. The basic colorway of Metallic Silver and Black is further accentuated with Bright Lapis and Hi-Lite.

The boots come with a 3D knit collar and the look is finished off with a suede-constructed soft interior lining that promises stability and comfort.

The Tekela v4 Headline Taker football boots for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was launched via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and selected retailers on October 17, 2022. It is available at a retail price of $215 and can also be availed at reseller sites such as Unisport.

