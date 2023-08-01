NewJeans x Line Friends pop-up store: Where to buy, pre-order dates, price, and more

The five-member K-pop girl group NewJeans has rolled out yet another exciting collection, NewJeans x Line Friends, which comes with an interesting concept and even better merchandise. NewJeans, in their most recent comeback, with the release of their first EP, Get Up, seemed to have adopted a Powerpuff Girls theme, which fans can't get enough of.

After the hint that the group has collaborated with the cartoon animated series, Powerpuff Girls, the girls have been taking it a step ahead by releasing cartoon-inspired merchandise with the mobile messenger app, Line Friends. Each of the members has been embodying Powerpuff Girls-like characters, but that is not all.

In addition to the NewJeans characters that'll be embedded in the app, NewJeans x Line Friends also has products ranging from phone cases to plushies. With the collection's first look revealed, fans can't wait to get their hands on the same. The preorders for the upcoming collection from the collaboration start on August 2, 2023, and will go on till August 4, 2023, midnight.

All about the upcoming NewJeans x Line Friends collection: Where to buy, products, prices, and more

Standing next in line among the several iconic collaborations and collections that the rookie group has rolled out, are NewJeans x Line Friends and their exciting roll-out products and merchandise. The most interesting part of the same is how each one of the NewJeans members is represented as a Powerpuff Girl with added features that resemble the member's qualities.

Minji's character comes in blue, with thick and bold eyebrows, resembling her own features. Hanni's is presented in pink, with her iconic two-sided ponytails with butterflies all over her hair. Next, Danielle's character comes in yellow, with her sparkly doe eyes and two-sided space buns.

Haerin's comes in green, with its orange hair plaited like cat ears and the added frown that clearly represents the member. The last member is Hyein, whose character comes in purple, with pouty lips and high ponytail and bangs. However, NewJeans also has a representative for their fandom, Bunnies. The character is a white bunny with blue-hearted eyes.

Apart from the characters, NewJeans x Line Friends also have a long list of products releasing. Here is the list of products and their prices:

Griptok/ Pop Sockets: ₩13,000

Key Chains: ₩ 15,000

Miniature Plushies: ₩ 23,000

Head Plushies: ₩ 29,000

Clothing Sets for Plushies: ₩ 12,000

Phone Cases (with or without Phone Charms): ₩ 17,000

Tote Bags: Complementary for orders above $50 (₩ 64,513)

Each of the products comes in five to six variations, representing each of NewJeans members. However, the prices stay the same. While all the merchandise can be bought separately, the reusable comic-printed tote bags purely stand as complimentary gifts that are only acquired through orders over $50.

The mentioned products will be available for pre-order at the official Line Friends Store website, starting from August 2, 00:00 PDT, and continue for three days till August 4, 23:59 PDT. In addition to the online store, the collaboration's collections will also be sold through pop-up stores at two locations in Seoul, Korea.

The pop-up stores will be active from August 11 to August 31, 2023. The two stores will be located in Hongdae and Gangnam, and run between 12 am and 9 pm in Gangnam and between 11 am and 11 pm in Hongdae.

With less than twenty-four hours left for the NewJeans x Line Friends collection to land on the internet, fans eagerly wait to get their hands on the same.