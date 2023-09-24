"2023 Baeksang Best Actress": Fans lavish praise on Park Eun-bin in enthralling Castaway Diva teaser 

On September 22, tvN released a brand new teaser for the Park Eun-bin starrer upcoming drama, Castaway Diva. The versatile actress, who is all set to take on her first acting role post the mammoth success of the award-winning drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, will be returning in an entirely new avatar, which is a far-cry from the titular role of Woo Young-woo.

Just like the title suggests, Castaway Diva is about a girl, Seo Mok-ha, played by Park Eun-bin, who aspires to become a singer, but drifts onto a deserted island while she is on her way to Seoul to participate in a musical audition. How a city-bred girl survives on a deserted island is what forms the main crux of Castaway Diva.

Needless to say, Park Eun-bin's fans are excited for her role in Castaway Diva and are certain that she will ace the part just like she has done for her previous performances. In fact, one fan, @kdramatreats, took to social media to claim:

"Our diva Seo Mokha is finally coming! 2023 BAEKSANG BEST ACTRESS PARK EUN BIN IS BACK".

Park Eun-bin plays an island inhabitant-cum-aspiring singer in Castaway Diva

Park Eun-bin is a versatile actress who is reputed for never shying away from taking on challenging roles. Now, she is all set to impress fans with her new drama Castaway Diva, penned by Park Hye-ryun and directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the writer-director duo responsible for the two brilliant dramas, Start Up and While You Were Sleeping.

Park Eun-bin plays the role of the dreamy and ambitious Seo Mok-ha, an aspiring singer who finds herself marooned on a desolate island after her plans of going to Seoul for a musical audition goes awry. The teaser opens with the visuals of the picturesque island with "SOS" written on the beach.

In the next shot, Park Eun-bin can be seen swimming in the blue-green ocean in search of hope and human life on this lonely desert. The next shot showcases Seo Mok-ha as a starry singer on stage with cheering fans. The rest of the teaser cuts back and forth between the grimy island inhabitor Seo Mok-ha and the musical prodigy Seo Mok-ha, leaving fans with the unwavering hope of her achieving her dreams of becoming a successful singer.

Thus, Park Eun-bin's fans are excited to see the talented actress in a never-seen-before avatar and are praising her acting chops.

Notably, the drama bears an uncanny resemblance to Tom Hanks' 2000 film Castaway, which can be best described as an American survival drama about a man (Hanks) who finds himself trapped on a lonely desert and must find ways to survive in his new home.

In Castaway Diva, Seo Mok-ha has been surviving on the island for 15 years, before she gets rescued from the desolate island. Towards the end, the hopeful Park Eun-bin echoes "I’ve seen myself in a far distant future," as she dreams of being on the stage again.

The drama also stars actors Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Joo-heon, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Hyo-jin as well.

Park Eun-bin bags an award at Seoul International Drama Awards

The Castaway Diva actress has bagged an important award for Outstanding Asian Award at Seoul International Drama Awards, which were held recently. Although the talented actress wasn't present in person, she delivered a heartfelt speech upon winning the prestigious award.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to her fandom, called BINGO, for their unwavering love and support to her and hoped that they show the same for her upcoming drama, The Castaway Diva. Notably, she won the award for her 2022 drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, wherein she portrayed the role of the brilliant rookielawyer Woo Young-woo, who is on the autism spectrum.

However, despite being on the spectrum, she is highly capable, intelligent, and has an enviable photographic memory. Additionally, Extraordinary Attorney Woo was honored with the Outstanding Korean Drama award, alongside Song Hye-kyo's The Glory.

Castaway Diva is gearing up to premiere in October on tvN drama.