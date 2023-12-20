2023 China Year End Awards: Complete K-pop nominations list as BTS' Jungkook, EXO, (G)I- DLE, & more take the lead

BTS' Jungkook, EXO, (G)I-DLE, and many more K-pop artists bagged nominations in multiple categories at the 2023 China Year End Awards. On December 20, the 2023 China Year End Awards announced the nominations honoring artists across the globe.

The categories are set up based on digital sales and BTS member Jungkook has earned 19 nominations across categories as a solo artist. This marks the first time he has been nominated at this particular event. Moreover, EXO is the only K-pop group to have received a whopping 15 nominations.

2023 China Year End Awards: Complete K-pop nomination list including BTS' Jungkook, EXO, (G)I-DLE, and more

Popular K-pop groups like (G)I-DLE, IVE, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and many more have been nominated across 16 different categories. Here is the complete list of K-pop artists who have been nominated at the x2023 China Year End Awards.

Best Selling Group Singles

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BTS

EXO

BLACKPINK

BSS

NCT Dream

IVE

Best Selling Group Albums

ENHYPEN

aespa

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

IVE

Best Selling Female Group Single

MAMAMOO - ACT 1, SCENE 1

IVE - Either Way

IVE - Off the record

BLACKPINK - THE GIRLS

Best Selling Group Album

SEVENTEEN - FML

SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

(G)I-DLE - HEAT

(G)I-DLE - I feel

EXO - Exist

aespa - Drama

IVE - I'VE MINE

Best Selling Group Single

BLACKPINK - THE GIRLS

EXO - Let Me In

EXO- Hear Me Out

BSS - SECOND WIND

IVE - Either Way

IVE - Off the record

Best Selling Male Solo Kpop Single

J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street

Jimin - Set Me Free Pt.2

BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)

Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)

BTS' Jungkook - 3D (ft. Jack)

Chanyeol - Good Enough

Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)

Best Selling Solo Kpop Single

Agust D - People Pt.2 (ft. IU)

Jimin - Set Me Free Pt.2

Jisoo- ME

Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)

BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)

BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)

J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street

Best Selling Solo Kpop Album

V - Layover

Jimin - FACE

Taeyang - Down to Earth

Jungkook - GOLDEN

KAI - Rover

Agust D - D-DAY

Best Selling Male Kpop Single

Chanyeol - Good Enough

Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)

Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)

Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)

EXO - Let Me In

BSS - SECOND WIND

EXO - Hear Me Out

NCT Dream - Broken Melodies

Best Selling Kpop Single

BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto)

Jisoo- ME

Jennie- You & Me

BLACKPINK- THE GIRLS

EXO - Let Me In

BSS - SECOND WIND

IVE - Either Way

Best-Selling Female Kpop Album

IVE - I'VE MINE

aespa - Drama

Red Velvet - Chill Kill

(G)I-DLE - HEAT

(G)I-DLE - I feel

ITZY- KILL MY DOUBT

GOT the beat - Stamp On It

Best Selling Kpop Album

SEVENTEEN - FML

SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

(G)I-DLE - HEAT

(G)I-DLE - I feel

EXO - Exist

aespa - Drama

IVE - I'VE MINE

Best Selling International Album

(G)I-DLE - I feel

EXO - Exist

SEVENTEEN - FML

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

IVE - I'VE MINE

SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

aespa - Drama

Best Selling International Single

BLACKPINK- THE GIRLS

Jennie- You & Me

Jisoo- ME

EXO- Let Me In

BSS- SECOND WIND

BTS' Jungkook- Seven

IVE- Either Way

Anderson .Paak- In The Joy

Best Selling Remix Album

Jimin - Like Crazy (Remixes)

Jungkook - 3D: the remixes

Jungkook - Standing Next to You remixes

Jungkook - Seven (ft Latto) Alesso Remix

Best Selling Western Single

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta - Back for more

Jungkook - 3D (ft. Jack Harlow)

Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)

Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)

Anderson.Paak - In The Joy

J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers - Do it like that

The results of the 2023 China Year End Awards will be announced on December 26, 2023.