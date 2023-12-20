2023 China Year End Awards: Complete K-pop nominations list as BTS' Jungkook, EXO, (G)I- DLE, & more take the lead

BTS' Jungkook, EXO, (G)I-DLE, and many more K-pop artists bagged nominations in multiple categories at the 2023 China Year End Awards. On December 20, the 2023 China Year End Awards announced the nominations honoring artists across the globe.
The categories are set up based on digital sales and BTS member Jungkook has earned 19 nominations across categories as a solo artist. This marks the first time he has been nominated at this particular event. Moreover, EXO is the only K-pop group to have received a whopping 15 nominations.
Popular K-pop groups like (G)I-DLE, IVE, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and many more have been nominated across 16 different categories. Here is the complete list of K-pop artists who have been nominated at the x2023 China Year End Awards.
Best Selling Group Singles
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- BTS
- EXO
- BLACKPINK
- BSS
- NCT Dream
- IVE
Best Selling Group Albums
- ENHYPEN
- aespa
- NCT Dream
- SEVENTEEN
- (G)I-DLE
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- IVE
Best Selling Female Group Single
- MAMAMOO - ACT 1, SCENE 1
- IVE - Either Way
- IVE - Off the record
- BLACKPINK - THE GIRLS
Best Selling Group Album
- SEVENTEEN - FML
- SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- (G)I-DLE - HEAT
- (G)I-DLE - I feel
- EXO - Exist
- aespa - Drama
- IVE - I'VE MINE
Best Selling Group Single
- BLACKPINK - THE GIRLS
- EXO - Let Me In
- EXO- Hear Me Out
- BSS - SECOND WIND
- IVE - Either Way
- IVE - Off the record
Best Selling Male Solo Kpop Single
- J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street
- Jimin - Set Me Free Pt.2
- BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)
- Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)
- BTS' Jungkook - 3D (ft. Jack)
- Chanyeol - Good Enough
- Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)
Best Selling Solo Kpop Single
- Agust D - People Pt.2 (ft. IU)
- Jimin - Set Me Free Pt.2
- Jisoo- ME
- Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)
- BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)
- BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)
- J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street
Best Selling Solo Kpop Album
- V - Layover
- Jimin - FACE
- Taeyang - Down to Earth
- Jungkook - GOLDEN
- KAI - Rover
- Agust D - D-DAY
Best Selling Male Kpop Single
- Chanyeol - Good Enough
- Taeyang - VIBE (ft. Jimin)
- Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)
- Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)
- EXO - Let Me In
- BSS - SECOND WIND
- EXO - Hear Me Out
- NCT Dream - Broken Melodies
Best Selling Kpop Single
- BTS' Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto)
- Jisoo- ME
- Jennie- You & Me
- BLACKPINK- THE GIRLS
- EXO - Let Me In
- BSS - SECOND WIND
- IVE - Either Way
Best-Selling Female Kpop Album
- IVE - I'VE MINE
- aespa - Drama
- Red Velvet - Chill Kill
- (G)I-DLE - HEAT
- (G)I-DLE - I feel
- ITZY- KILL MY DOUBT
- GOT the beat - Stamp On It
Best Selling Kpop Album
- SEVENTEEN - FML
- SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- (G)I-DLE - HEAT
- (G)I-DLE - I feel
- EXO - Exist
- aespa - Drama
- IVE - I'VE MINE
Best Selling International Album
(G)I-DLE - I feel
- EXO - Exist
- SEVENTEEN - FML
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- IVE - I'VE MINE
- SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
- aespa - Drama
Best Selling International Single
- BLACKPINK- THE GIRLS
- Jennie- You & Me
- Jisoo- ME
- EXO- Let Me In
- BSS- SECOND WIND
- BTS' Jungkook- Seven
- IVE- Either Way
- Anderson .Paak- In The Joy
Best Selling Remix Album
- Jimin - Like Crazy (Remixes)
- Jungkook - 3D: the remixes
- Jungkook - Standing Next to You remixes
- Jungkook - Seven (ft Latto) Alesso Remix
Best Selling Western Single
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta - Back for more
- Jungkook - 3D (ft. Jack Harlow)
- Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Clean)
- Jungkook - Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit)
- Anderson.Paak - In The Joy
- J-Hope and J. Cole - On the street
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers - Do it like that
The results of the 2023 China Year End Awards will be announced on December 26, 2023.