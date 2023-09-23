“3RACHA IN THE BIG APPLE”: Stray Kids’ fans look forward to Bang Chan, Changbin and Han’s performance at 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, is all set to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. The talented Gen 4 K-pop group members who were originally going to perform as an eight-member group will now perform as a three-member unit instead.

On September 21, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids' Lee Know, Seungmin and Hyunjin got into a minor accident and will not be performing at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. However, STAYs needn't be disheartened as 3RACHA will perform instead, ensuring ardent fans aren't heartbroken.

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA's performance is eagerly awaited as fans take over X with trending hashtags

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, consisting of leader Bang Chan and rappers Han and Changbin, has decided to step in to deliver an electrifying subunit performance when its plans for a group performance fell through due to an unfortunate mishap.

On September 21, JYP Entertainment released a statement sharing details of Hyunjin, Seungmin and Lee Know's minor accident. JYPE shared that the vehicle carrying the members had been involved in a minor collision the day before.

Although none of the members were seriously injured, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Seungmin “sustained mild muscle pain and bruises," and have been advised by their doctor to not exert themselves and get adequate rest.

While most STAYs were shocked to learn of the Case 143 singers' accident, a section of fans was disheartened that Stray Kids might skip performing at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival altogether.

However, JYP Entertainment and @GlblCtzn's Twitter account confirmed that the subunit will take center stage, ensuring fans of the NOEASY singers aren't left heartbroken.

With only a couple of hours to go before their grand stage debut, STAYs are drumming up support for Bang Chan, Changbin and Han with encouraging and thoughtful messages. They are proud to see the artists go from humble beginnings to performing at such a major event. "3RACHA IN THE BIG APPLE" and "3RACHA Fire Up Global Citizen" have been the top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival will be held on September 23 in New York City with a star-studded list of global popstars, which includes:

3RACHA - Bang Chan, Changbin and Hyunjin

BTS' Jungkook

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ms Lauryn Hill

Anitta

Conan Gray

D-Nice

Sofia Carson

STAYs are happy and proud of the members as the decade-long popular music festival aims to end extreme poverty around the world by the year 2030 through concerts, music and performances that will raise sufficient funds. The money will go to charities that will aid in eradicating world poverty and hunger among the underprivileged.

More on 3RACHA

3RACHA, one of Stray Kids' most prominent subunits, consists of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han (three rappers) under other stage names CB97, SPEARB and J.ONE, respectively.

They debuted on January 18, 2017, with their first untitled mixtape or EP called J:/2017/mixtape on Soundcloud. The untitled mixtape or EP consisted of seven tracks and marked their first release as a subunit.

The following year, on August 16th, the trio uploaded its second EP, 3Days, consisting of nine tracks. Finally, on December 20, 2017, they released their third EP, Horizon, consisting of eight unique tracks. In January the following year, Bang Chan, Han and Changbin released the song Start Line to celebrate their debut anniversary as Stray Kids.

Some of their prominent singles include ZONE, Carpe Diem, Just Breathe and HEYDAY, to name a few. Notably, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han are responsible for the majority of songwriting, composition and production of Stray Kids' discography.

STAYs are hopeful that some of the best songs from their Soundcloud days and subunit days make it to the final setlist at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. The music festival commences at 4 p.m. ET.