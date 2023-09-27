"5G activated Zombie apocalypse": October 4th frequency conspiracy theory erupts amid FEMA blackout fears 

FEMA’s October 4th emergency alert test has prompted a number of conspiracy theories so far, among which a new theory about a possible “zombie apocalypse” has recently surfaced online. On August 3, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency released a statement on its official website about conducting a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

The test will be executed by sending a text message to the citizens’ cellphones or tabs as well as a message sent to televisions and radios. FEMA explained that the purpose of the test is to ensure that alert systems are working effectively to warn the public about all kinds of emergencies.

The agency added that in case the October 4th test gets postponed due to weather issues or some other significant events, the test will be rescheduled for October 11.

In regard to FEMA’s test, X user Shadow of Ezra posted a video from ReeseReports.com on September 23. The video relayed claims of a ‘planned’ Marburg epidemic that could break out if COVID-19-vaccinated individuals are exposed to certain frequencies.

The report was narrated by Greg Reese who incorporated the claims made by military attorney Todd Callender.

October 4th conspiracy theory claims 5G network can trigger a zombie apocalypse

Greg Reese claimed in the alert video pertaining to the October 4th test that Todd Callender has been filing lawsuits and blowing the whistle on the U.S. government ever since they made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.

These lawsuits have led to Todd's research team amassing thousands of whistleblowers who pointed to an organized Marburg epidemic that has already been paid for by taxpayer dollars in the recent Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

A direct statement by Todd Callender was also included in the video where he asserted that the vaccines that are already been injected inside people have lipid nanoparticles in them. These nanoparticles consist of chimeric pathogens including E. coli, Ebola, Marburg virus, Staphylococcus, brewers' yeast, and a few other organisms residing in a dormant state.

Todd then stated that the broadcast from the 5G network employed across the United States will send an 18 gigahertz signal for 60 seconds thrice, each time with a different pulse. He continued that these signals will cause those lipid nanoparticles to swell and release their pathogenic contents in the blood, thereby causing a Marburg epidemic.

Todd Callender added:

"The Marburg epidemic for the purposes of law has happened. And now we just need the actual disaster to happen. And there are actually worse parts to it than that, including the 1P36 gene deletion that effectively will turn those poor people into zombies. As odd as that sounds, our government’s preparing for that.”

He also pointed out that 1P36 gene deletion is the prime side effect of the Pfizer vaccine and described Marburg as a disease with zombie-like symptoms that make a person aggressive with a tendency to bite.

The video further went on with Greg Reese's narration where he claimed that the government was funding the production of "weaponized" vaccines.

Popular online personality Jason Shurka's recent conspiracy theory about the October 4th test was also mentioned in Shadow of Ezra's post, where Shurka urged everyone to switch off all their wireless as well as wired devices on the said date for about two hours around the time of the test.

Greg Reese concluded his report by emphasizing that U.S. citizens need to take control of the government. He called FEMA's October 4th alert test "diabolical", indicating that its execution could bring doom to the nation.